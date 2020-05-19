People missing the point of what lockdown was for - DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela

Madikizela says people have lost sight of what the lockdown was originally meant to achieve.

The provincial leader says the lockdown was not meant to be used as a shield against Covid-19 infections.

He says it was intended buy time for the health system to prepare for what's to come.

Madikizela says South Africa needs to end the lockdown with health and safety protocols in place for all businesses.

He's adamant that the Western Cape should not be excluded.

Madikizela argues that the province should be assessed on the capacity and preparedness of its health system, not on the number of Covid-19 infections.

The lockdown was necessary in order to make sure that we manage the spread of the virus so that our health system is not overwhelmed. Bonginkosi Madikizela, DA leader in the Western Cape

The intention behind the lockdown was to give the health infrastructure and health system time to prepare. Bonginkosi Madikizela, DA leader in the Western Cape

The lockdown was never meant to make sure that there were no infections. Bonginkosi Madikizela, DA leader in the Western Cape

For people to make the claim that just because the Western Cape has a higher number of infections that it must remain on lockdown is mischievous. Bonginkosi Madikizela, DA leader in the Western Cape

I'm not favour of any lockdown levels. Bonginkosi Madikizela, DA leader in the Western Cape

