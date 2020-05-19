[LISTEN] 73% drop in crime in Cape Town CBD since start of lockdown
Statistics released by the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) show crime in the CBD has dropped by 73% during the nationwide lockdown.
This is compared with the number of incidents recorded over the same period last year.
The figures relate to all types of crime says safety and security manager Mo Hendricks.
Usually, you're looking at issues like robberies, theft from motor vehicles, theft from buildings...contact crimes.Mo Hendricks, Safety & security manger - CCID
He says the types of crime being reported since lockdown began in March have changed:
We're looking at this huge decrease of 73%...and even the category of crime reported was different.Mo Hendricks, Safety & security manger - CCID
Because our guys are now more visible on the streets and we've repurposed our security to do other things...you'll see even the catergories have changed, so it's not the serious stuff anymore.Mo Hendricks, Safety & security manger - CCID
The crimes we have recorded include things like shoplifting, damage to property, possession of drugs...Mo Hendricks, Safety & security manger - CCID
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward'
Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none.Read More
[LISTEN] How jogging out of hours could impact your future job prospects
The ACDP's Steve Swart is concerned about the number of citizens facing criminal records for breaking lockdown regulations.Read More
No food service, compulsory masks...What will flying look like post-Covid-19?
Andrew Thompson buckles in for a flight post-Covid-19, and speaks to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewet about masks, meals and middle seats.Read More
Going mal for an entjie? Here's some tips on how to cope during the tobacco ban
Struggling with nicotine withdrawal during lockdown? You just need to change your mindset says smoking cessation expert...Read More
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19
The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage.Read More
How Western Cape govt and taxi industry Red Dot Service will work
Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela explains the collaboration.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
'Prison doors not just being opened', but earlier parole hearings planned
Deputy Minister of Justice, John Jeffery says releases include 600 people in W Cape prisons who cannot afford bail of under R1000.Read More
Govt frightened of Covid-19 deaths if lockdown would be lifted, says Peter Bruce
Columnist and former editor Peter Bruce says the ANC-led government is afraid of the political outcome of lifting the lockdown restrictions.Read More
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll is now 165
The Western Cape has recorded nine more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 165.Read More