[LISTEN] 73% drop in crime in Cape Town CBD since start of lockdown

Statistics released by the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) show crime in the CBD has dropped by 73% during the nationwide lockdown.

This is compared with the number of incidents recorded over the same period last year.

The figures relate to all types of crime says safety and security manager Mo Hendricks.

Usually, you're looking at issues like robberies, theft from motor vehicles, theft from buildings...contact crimes. Mo Hendricks, Safety & security manger - CCID

He says the types of crime being reported since lockdown began in March have changed:

We're looking at this huge decrease of 73%...and even the category of crime reported was different. Mo Hendricks, Safety & security manger - CCID

Because our guys are now more visible on the streets and we've repurposed our security to do other things...you'll see even the catergories have changed, so it's not the serious stuff anymore. Mo Hendricks, Safety & security manger - CCID

The crimes we have recorded include things like shoplifting, damage to property, possession of drugs... Mo Hendricks, Safety & security manger - CCID

