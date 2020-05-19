What is the difference between Level 3 and Level 4? Is the gap diminishing?
What is the difference between Level 3 and Level 4? Is the gap diminishing?
The visions for the levels were, Level 5 - hard lockdown, nothing moves. Level 4 was hard but you can have food. Level 3 was when things would start to happen, you'll see more things on sale you can buy online. We've seen such rapid movement in terms of level 4 regulations. A lot of the things we were supposed to see in level 3 are already available. We see books, car sales...the opening up of ecommerce now means you can buy a TV you just have to pay online. For those with cards and internet that is not much different from what level 3 will be.Phillip de Wet, associate editor - Business Insider
We know that minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is personally drafting on level 3 regulations - we don't know what's going to come out of that. We do know that the plan on 25 April when the thinking was much more hard core...at that point the plan was that at level 3 there would be limited alcohol sales, that tobacco will be on sale, that there would be domestic travel again but you'll have to show you have a need for it.Phillip de Wet - Business Insider
I can tell you about the political and economic pressure that government is facing and we've seen that coming from all sides now. We've seen organised labour move much more strongly about opening up. We've seen some of the scientists that advise government come out openly and use quite harsh words about lockdown. We've had people from the economic side push very hard indeed. So if you're government and you're looking at your constituencies... At best we can tell all the voices in the choir are now going - this needs to relax - we need to look at the livelihood; the time is now.Phillip de Wet - Business Insider
