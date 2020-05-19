Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:48
Motoring with Melinda: car industry opening up and new Golf, Lexus & Corolla
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:15
ECD centres are worried when they'll be allowed to open.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Storm Muller - ECD teacher at Jelly Babies Daycare
Today at 21:31
Preparations for the re-opening of schools - EE responds
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsiki Dlulani - Deputy Head (Western cape) at Equal Education
Ntsekelelo Dlulani - Student at Westridge High?Equal Education Campaign
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Building ships, carving waves, and writing history. Stereotypes won’t stop us
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Boutique hotel in Robertson raffles 5-star weekend takeover valued at over R115k

19 May 2020 4:37 PM
by
Tags:
boutique hotel
raffle
Robertson Small Hotel
weekend getaway
weekend stay
hotel stay
You could win the ultimate hotel takeover for you and 9 friends when you buy a raffle ticket in support of The Robertson Small Hotel.

The Robertson Small Hotel is running a spectacular raffle competition in aid of its 23 employees and as well as a local NGO.

The hotel has put together a prize package valued at over R115,000. You can enter by purchasing a raffle ticket for R455 on Quicket. Click here to enter.

One lucky winner will get to take over the boutique hotel with nine of their closest friends, in addition to winning copious amounts of bubby, custom jewelry, a personalised chef's experience, and other spoils.

The full prize includes:

The Robertson Small Hotel is the only five-star hotel in Robertson.

It has 10 distinct rooms, a newly-renovated restaurant and bar, two pool areas, a wellness room, and ample gardens. Check it out on Instagram here.

90% of the raffle proceeds will go towards paying the hotel's 23 employees, many of whom are breadwinners in their families.

The other 10% of the raffle proceeds will go to the Anna Foundation, a children's NGO that's currently running a feeding scheme in the rural community.

The hotel’s owner, Abigail Rands, says establishment offers an intimate, one-of-a-kind hotel experience in the Winelands.

We've had to close our doors.

Abigail Rands, Owner - The Robertson Small Hotel

The raffle came about to raise funds for our staff who are like family for us... At the moment, we can only afford to pay half of their normal salaries... We don't know when this ban will lift.

Abigail Rands, Owner - The Robertson Small Hotel

The raffle is to rekindle hope and purpose for all of us at the hotel and to give our guests something to look forward to.

Abigail Rands, Owner - The Robertson Small Hotel

We'll put together something really special when the opportunity comes [to redeem the stay].

Abigail Rands, Owner - The Robertson Small Hotel

Entries for the raffle close on 30 July 2020. The winner will be randomly selected on 31 July 2020.

Everyone who enters will receive a 15% discount if they book a hotel stay before the end of 2020.

Click here to enter The Robertson Small Hotel raffle competition.

Listen to the details on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


