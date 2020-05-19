[LISTEN] My child has Down Syndrome, online learning doesn't cater for her

When the Covid-19 crisis hit South Africa back in March many schools, closed as a result of the pandemic, took their lessons online.

But does computer-based learning work for all students?

Yashmita Bhana and her husband have made the decision to remove their daughter Dhiya from the mainstream school she has been attending.

Dhiya has Down Syndrome and doesn't learn to her full potential in an online learning environment.

Yashmita joined CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit to talk about the challenges of finding a suitable education system for Dhiya.

Click below for the full interview:

A child with special needs learns very differently... Yashmita Bhana

They're either very tactile, which means they need to be feeling stuff, or they're visual or they're auditory... Yashmita Bhana

We cannot just have one mode of learning for a child like Dhiya... Yashmita Bhana

Yashmita says Dhiya becomes bored very easily, something which needs to be monitored closely in order than different activities can then be introduced, something which is difficult to do during an online lesson.

Online learning doesn't work very well for these kids... Yashmita Bhana

Click below to hear the full conversation: