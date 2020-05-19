[LISTEN] My child has Down Syndrome, online learning doesn't cater for her
When the Covid-19 crisis hit South Africa back in March many schools, closed as a result of the pandemic, took their lessons online.
But does computer-based learning work for all students?
Yashmita Bhana and her husband have made the decision to remove their daughter Dhiya from the mainstream school she has been attending.
Dhiya has Down Syndrome and doesn't learn to her full potential in an online learning environment.
Yashmita joined CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit to talk about the challenges of finding a suitable education system for Dhiya.
Click below for the full interview:
A child with special needs learns very differently...Yashmita Bhana
They're either very tactile, which means they need to be feeling stuff, or they're visual or they're auditory...Yashmita Bhana
We cannot just have one mode of learning for a child like Dhiya...Yashmita Bhana
Yashmita says Dhiya becomes bored very easily, something which needs to be monitored closely in order than different activities can then be introduced, something which is difficult to do during an online lesson.
Online learning doesn't work very well for these kids...Yashmita Bhana
Click below to hear the full conversation:
More from Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 hospital wards starting to fill up, says Dr Keith Cloete
The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, says the province is seeing an increase in the number of hospital admissions due to Covid-19.Read More
Friedman: Age breakdown of Covid-19 deaths key indicator in debate on SA economy
Columnist and political scientist Professor Steven Friedman says the age breakdown of people who have died of Covid-19 is often overlooked.Read More
Calls to widen pool of government's Covid-19 experts
Professor Jonathan Jansen explains why he thinks a wider pool of academics is needed to comment on the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies.Read More
Western Cape Covid-19 infections surpass 10,000 with more than 4,000 recoveries
The Western Cape has recorded 10,558 confirmed Covid-19 infections to date, including 4,363 total recoveries.Read More
Boutique hotel in Robertson raffles 5-star weekend takeover valued at over R115k
You could win the ultimate hotel takeover for you and 9 friends when you buy a raffle ticket in support of The Robertson Small Hotel.Read More
[LISTEN] Raise a glass to Cape Town's first blind wine master!
Wine master Jacques Lombard completed his Diploma earning the highest score in his class as CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit finds out...Read More
[LISTEN] 73% drop in crime in Cape Town CBD since start of lockdown
Ninety-four incidents of crime were reported between 26 March and 15 May compared to 340 reports during the same period in 2019.Read More
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward'
Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none.Read More
People missing the point of what lockdown was for - DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela
Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has reiterated his call for the lockdown to be lifted.Read More