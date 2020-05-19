Calls to widen pool of government's Covid-19 experts
Professor of education Johnathan Jansen is among those calling for the government to widen its pool of Covid-19 experts.
He says while very established, the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) - the only statutory academy in the country established to provide government with evidence-based advice - can only comment on data in relation to the cause of the disease.
What they can't comment on is the other complex issues that go with trying to manage the virus, such as social distancing.Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
For example, what does social distancing mean in a shack or council house that is packed with people? They need sociologists (to answer that), epidemiologists can't deal with that.Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
We think a better response would come from including some very key social science disciplines.Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
In case you missed it earlier, ASSAf released a public statement on science, evidence & #COVID19 The statement highlights 3 concerns - access the statement here:https://t.co/fRkcZm85oW @dsigovza @JJ_Stellies @SAJS_Official @SAYAS_SA @QuestSa1 pic.twitter.com/rvOlZ12iCD— AcademyofScienceSA (@ASSAf_Official) May 18, 2020
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Western Cape Covid-19 infections surpass 10,000 with more than 4,000 recoveries
The Western Cape has recorded 10,558 confirmed Covid-19 infections to date, including 4,363 total recoveries.Read More
[LISTEN] 73% drop in crime in Cape Town CBD since start of lockdown
Ninety-four incidents of crime were reported between 26 March and 15 May compared to 340 reports during the same period in 2019.Read More
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward'
Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none.Read More
[LISTEN] How jogging out of hours could impact your future job prospects
The ACDP's Steve Swart is concerned about the number of citizens facing criminal records for breaking lockdown regulations.Read More
No food service, compulsory masks...What will flying look like post-Covid-19?
Andrew Thompson buckles in for a flight post-Covid-19, and speaks to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewet about masks, meals and middle seats.Read More
Going mal for an entjie? Here's some tips on how to cope during the tobacco ban
Struggling with nicotine withdrawal during lockdown? You just need to change your mindset says smoking cessation expert...Read More
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19
The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage.Read More
How Western Cape govt and taxi industry Red Dot Service will work
Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela explains the collaboration.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
'Prison doors not just being opened', but earlier parole hearings planned
Deputy Minister of Justice, John Jeffery says releases include 600 people in W Cape prisons who cannot afford bail of under R1000.Read More