Calls to widen pool of government's Covid-19 experts

Professor of education Johnathan Jansen is among those calling for the government to widen its pool of Covid-19 experts.

He says while very established, the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) - the only statutory academy in the country established to provide government with evidence-based advice - can only comment on data in relation to the cause of the disease.

What they can't comment on is the other complex issues that go with trying to manage the virus, such as social distancing. Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University

For example, what does social distancing mean in a shack or council house that is packed with people? They need sociologists (to answer that), epidemiologists can't deal with that. Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University

We think a better response would come from including some very key social science disciplines. Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University

