Western Cape's Covid-19 hospital wards starting to fill up, says Dr Keith Cloete

19 May 2020 6:48 PM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Dr Keith Cloete
Western Cape Covid-19
Covid-19 wards
hospital wards
Covid-19 hospital admissions
The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, says the province is seeing an increase in the number of hospital admissions due to Covid-19.

There are currently 440 people who have been hospitalised due to the virus, 128 of these patients are in ICU or high care.

Of the 440 hospital admissions, 255 of these patients are in the public sector and 185 patients are in private facilities, Cloete explains.

Dr Cloete says some of the Covid-19 wards, specially built to create additional bed capacity, are starting to gradually fill up each day.

But there is still a long way to go, he warns.

The Western Cape is expecting over 6,000 hospital admissions when infections peak in the province.

Dr Cloete admits that ICU wards are becoming increasingly busy, with a shortage of ICU beds expected at the peak.

There's increased activity... It's a take up of what is coming to us in the next five to six weeks.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

The Covid-19 wards that we have prepared are starting to fill up as we prepare to provide more wards.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

There's a lot of busyness in the specific areas that we have created for Covid-19 patients.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

It's busy, but it's not completely overflowing like what we are expecting to come.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


Woman women old young wearing surgical masks mask female 123rf 123rflifestyle

Friedman: Age breakdown of Covid-19 deaths key indicator in debate on SA economy

19 May 2020 6:02 PM

Columnist and political scientist Professor Steven Friedman says the age breakdown of people who have died of Covid-19 is often overlooked.

Read More arrow_forward

Professor Salim Abdool Karim

Calls to widen pool of government's Covid-19 experts

19 May 2020 5:43 PM

Professor Jonathan Jansen explains why he thinks a wider pool of academics is needed to comment on the Covid-19 crisis.

Read More arrow_forward

small-town-Graaff-Reinet-dorp-quaint-town-street-123rf

[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown

19 May 2020 5:33 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies.

Read More arrow_forward

Critical-care-ICU-hospital-patient-doctor-ventilator-Covid19-health-worker-123rf

Western Cape Covid-19 infections surpass 10,000 with more than 4,000 recoveries

19 May 2020 5:07 PM

The Western Cape has recorded 10,558 confirmed Covid-19 infections to date, including 4,363 total recoveries.

Read More arrow_forward

robertson-small-hotel-insta-picpng

Boutique hotel in Robertson raffles 5-star weekend takeover valued at over R115k

19 May 2020 4:37 PM

You could win the ultimate hotel takeover for you and 9 friends when you buy a raffle ticket in support of The Robertson Small Hotel.

Read More arrow_forward

child-computer-learningjpg

[LISTEN] My child has Down Syndrome, online learning doesn't cater for her

19 May 2020 4:29 PM

Yashmita Bhana speaks to Lester Kiewit about the challenges of schooling for her special needs child during the Covid-19 crisis.

Read More arrow_forward

blind-winejpg

[LISTEN] Raise a glass to Cape Town's first blind wine master!

19 May 2020 2:59 PM

Wine master Jacques Lombard completed his Diploma earning the highest score in his class as CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit finds out...

Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town CBD foreshore 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

[LISTEN] 73% drop in crime in Cape Town CBD since start of lockdown

19 May 2020 2:21 PM

Ninety-four incidents of crime were reported between 26 March and 15 May compared to 340 reports during the same period in 2019.

Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward'

19 May 2020 2:07 PM

Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none.

Read More arrow_forward

181010 BONGINKOSI MADIKIZELA

People missing the point of what lockdown was for - DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela

19 May 2020 1:53 PM

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has reiterated his call for the lockdown to be lifted.

Read More arrow_forward

