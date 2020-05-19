Western Cape's Covid-19 hospital wards starting to fill up, says Dr Keith Cloete
There are currently 440 people who have been hospitalised due to the virus, 128 of these patients are in ICU or high care.
Of the 440 hospital admissions, 255 of these patients are in the public sector and 185 patients are in private facilities, Cloete explains.
Dr Cloete says some of the Covid-19 wards, specially built to create additional bed capacity, are starting to gradually fill up each day.
But there is still a long way to go, he warns.
The Western Cape is expecting over 6,000 hospital admissions when infections peak in the province.
Dr Cloete admits that ICU wards are becoming increasingly busy, with a shortage of ICU beds expected at the peak.
There's increased activity... It's a take up of what is coming to us in the next five to six weeks.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
The Covid-19 wards that we have prepared are starting to fill up as we prepare to provide more wards.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
There's a lot of busyness in the specific areas that we have created for Covid-19 patients.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
It's busy, but it's not completely overflowing like what we are expecting to come.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
