The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
W C Health: New protocol moves away from early ventilation for critically ill

20 May 2020 8:35 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
COVID-19
LockdownSA
W Cape Health's Dr Saadiq Kariem says lessons learned from countries hard hit early have seen changing protocol and better results.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief Director General, Specialist & Emergency Services at the Western Cape Department of Health, about the state of readiness of our hospitals for an increase in Covid-19 cases.

He outlines cases and data to date in the Western Cape:

As of Tuesday night, the province has 10,558 cases and 183 deaths.

Almost 97,000 tests have been conducted and 473,000 people have been screened.

440 Covid-19 patients are currently in hospital and 128 in ICU or High Care.

What the lockdown has achieved is it has given the health system time to prepare and gather all our resources as much as possible.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief Director General, Specialist & Emergency Services - Western Cape Department of Health

In the public sector, 1,428 additional beds will be opened up, he says. This includes 850 beds at the International Convention Centre from 8 June.

Public sector facilities are also being opened on the R300, in Khayelitsha, the Cape Winelands and Tygerberg Hospital.

He says the private-sector health care has also come on board.

Our private sector colleagues have really been work well with us around this.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief Director General, Specialist & Emergency Services - Western Cape Department of Health

The private sector has its own quantum of beds and intensive care

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief Director General, Specialist & Emergency Services - Western Cape Department of Health

Kariem says many lessons have been learned from countries hard hit in the early stages of the pandemic such as Italy, especially in how they deal with critically ill Covid-19 patients.

We, fortunately, have the advantage of having learned those lessons from our medical colleagues overseas....with clinical protocols based on these lessons learned.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief Director General, Specialist & Emergency Services - Western Cape Department of Health

More recently, we have been finding, for example, that with our clinical protocols, people are doing far better than in the earlier phases of the pandemic in places like New York.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief Director General, Specialist & Emergency Services - Western Cape Department of Health

He says patients are doing better due to the changed treatment protocols, particularly for critically ill patients.

We are moving away from early ventilation, which as per normal medical protocols we would have done that earlier on...for critically ill to provide oxygen...and that has been one of the key changes in the clinical protocol, and people have been surviving as a result of that.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief Director General, Specialist & Emergency Services - Western Cape Department of Health

Listen to the interview below:


