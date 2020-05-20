'City's application to prevent human rights monitors at Strandfontein meritless'

The legal battle that sees the City of Cape Town out to prevent human rights monitors from entering the Strandfontein temporary shelter for the homeless set up by the City was set to be heard on Wednesday.

Sithuthukile Mkhize, an attorney with the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (ALS), talks to Refilwe Moloto about the case.

Mkhize explains that ALS has been trying to assist the court in considering the importance of the work of oversight bodies in general, specifically human rights monitors that were appointed by the Human Rights Commission.

We are saying that oversight is important during this time when rights are so limited because of the efforts of government to combat the spread of the virus...in order to ensure that violations do not occur. Sithuthukile Mkhize, Attorney - Centre for Applied Legal Studies

The application brought by the City is a meritless one, simply because it is brought to deter and discourage important work performed by the Human Rights Commission as well as its monitors. Sithuthukile Mkhize, Attorney - Centre for Applied Legal Studies

Questions have been raised as to why the City does not want monitors on site.

She admits ALS has not had an opportunity to visit the site.

But from what we have heard from reports that there has not been compliance with the law and there are various human rights violations at the site. Sithuthukile Mkhize, Attorney - Centre for Applied Legal Studies

The deadline for closing the site is Wednesday 20 May.

Listen to the interview below: