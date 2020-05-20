Schools reopen on 1 June: 'We can’t wait until Covid-19 stops. We are ready!'
Schools – both public and private – will open for grade sevens and 12s on 1 June, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced on Tuesday evening.
Teachers return on 25 May to ensure compliance with Covid-19 protocols.
They will receive training on measures (social distancing in the classroom and when commuting to school, handwashing, sanitising, mask-wearing, etc.) to mitigate the risk of infection.
The Department of Education is busy ensuring protective equipment and essentials such as handsanitiser, masks and running water and soap are being delivered.
Schools will also be thoroughly cleaned before learners return.
There will be no sports or any after-school activities.
Parents who prefer to keep their children at home may do so if appropriate homeschooling is provided.
Refilwe Moloto asked Deputy Minister of Basic Education Makgabo Mhaule to elaborate on the plan for reopening schools in less than two weeks from now.
Covid-19 won’t be dealt with in a month or three months or, even, a year. We can’t just fold our arms and wait until it stops! … Let’s come up with plans… [eLearning] is not enough!Makgabo Mhaule, Deputy Minister of Basic Education
We are led by the Department of Health… and the National Coronavirus Command Council…Makgabo Mhaule, Deputy Minister of Basic Education
Now, we are ready… All the PPEs [personal protective equipment] for teachers are there… PPEs have arrived at districts… PPEs for the learners, some are at the procurement stage, but towards finalisation…Makgabo Mhaule, Deputy Minister of Basic Education
We expect our teachers to be at school…Makgabo Mhaule, Deputy Minister of Basic Education
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Mmusi Maimane challenges government to open Parliament ahead of schools
In a Twitter post on Wednesday Maimane challenged the government to open Parliament first, before reopening the country's schools.Read More
WC Education MEC says she understands parents fears but schools need to reopen
"We have to balance all the factors and that's what I think the national minister has done," says MEC Debbie Schafer.Read More
'City's application to prevent human rights monitors at Strandfontein meritless'
The Centre for Applied Legal Studies is assisting the court in understanding the importance of human rights monitors.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
W C Health: New protocol moves away from early ventilation for critically ill
W Cape Health's Dr Saadiq Kariem says lessons learned from countries hard hit early have seen changing protocol and better results.Read More
Calls to widen pool of government's Covid-19 experts
Professor Jonathan Jansen explains why he thinks a wider pool of academics is needed to comment on the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
Western Cape Covid-19 infections surpass 10,000 with more than 4,000 recoveries
The Western Cape has recorded 10,558 confirmed Covid-19 infections to date, including 4,363 total recoveries.Read More
[LISTEN] 73% drop in crime in Cape Town CBD since start of lockdown
Ninety-four incidents of crime were reported between 26 March and 15 May compared to 340 reports during the same period in 2019.Read More
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward'
Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none.Read More
[LISTEN] How jogging out of hours could impact your future job prospects
The ACDP's Steve Swart is concerned about the number of citizens facing criminal records for breaking lockdown regulations.Read More