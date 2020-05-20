Schools reopen on 1 June: 'We can’t wait until Covid-19 stops. We are ready!'

Schools – both public and private – will open for grade sevens and 12s on 1 June, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced on Tuesday evening.

pixabay.com

Teachers return on 25 May to ensure compliance with Covid-19 protocols.

They will receive training on measures (social distancing in the classroom and when commuting to school, handwashing, sanitising, mask-wearing, etc.) to mitigate the risk of infection.

The Department of Education is busy ensuring protective equipment and essentials such as handsanitiser, masks and running water and soap are being delivered.

Schools will also be thoroughly cleaned before learners return.

There will be no sports or any after-school activities.

Parents who prefer to keep their children at home may do so if appropriate homeschooling is provided.

Refilwe Moloto asked Deputy Minister of Basic Education Makgabo Mhaule to elaborate on the plan for reopening schools in less than two weeks from now.

Covid-19 won’t be dealt with in a month or three months or, even, a year. We can’t just fold our arms and wait until it stops! … Let’s come up with plans… [eLearning] is not enough! Makgabo Mhaule, Deputy Minister of Basic Education

We are led by the Department of Health… and the National Coronavirus Command Council… Makgabo Mhaule, Deputy Minister of Basic Education

Now, we are ready… All the PPEs [personal protective equipment] for teachers are there… PPEs have arrived at districts… PPEs for the learners, some are at the procurement stage, but towards finalisation… Makgabo Mhaule, Deputy Minister of Basic Education

We expect our teachers to be at school… Makgabo Mhaule, Deputy Minister of Basic Education

Listen to the interview in the audio below.