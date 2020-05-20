WC Education MEC says she understands parents fears but schools need to reopen

Western Cape Education MEC, Debbie Schafer speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how ready the province is to reopen schools by June 1, as will be the case for the rest of the country.

We have been working towards the 1st of June since the national minister announced the proposal a few weeks ago. Debbie Schafer, MEC - Western Cape Education Department

Principals and many senior management teams have been at schools for the past week, she says.

She stresses the 1 June start date os only for grade 7 and 12 pupils.

So it's not like everybody has to be ready on Day 1 for the entire school which does help. Debbie Schafer, MEC - Western Cape Education Department

She says the cleaning staff has been back at schools in preparation for the opening.

How prepared is the Western Cape regarding sanitisation, water availability, and deep cleaning?

Schafer says only five schools did not have sufficient water and one was a mobile school, and this has been resolved.

Regarding the need to deep clean, this is false information. Schools have been closed for six weeks and the virus only lives for 72 hours. But we will do a thorough cleaning of schools and is being done. Debbie Schafer, MEC - Western Cape Education Department

Sanitisers are being delivered this week, she says.

There has been a mixed response from parents.

There is a lot of fear and anxiety and that's completely understandable. Debbie Schafer, MEC - Western Cape Education Department

She says the lockdown was always aimed at flattening the curve to prepare for infections and even once this has been done it will not prevent people eventually contracting Covid-19.

So even if we pass the peak it's not going to make teachers and parents really feel safe anyway...and there is always a danger of a peak again....this virus is not going anywhere in a hurry...and there is always going to be that risk. Debbie Schafer, MEC - Western Cape Education Department

We have to balance all the factors and that's what I think the national minister has done. Debbie Schafer, MEC - Western Cape Education Department

Safety measures are being implemented with learner transport.

Listen to the interview below: