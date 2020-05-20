Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Buy a Dineplan voucher and help this halaal family food truck survive lockdown

Captain Corndog is a mobile food business that specialises in halaal American street foods, from corndogs to subs and Philly cheesesteaks.

With most outdoor events cancelled, food trucks have been hit hard by the Covid-19 lockdown too.

When you buy a voucher for R100, you're contributing towards helping Captain Corndog stay afloat. Click here to buy a voucher.

Once they reopen, you can use the voucher to redeem any meal on their menu.

Zaheera Seedat, the co-owner of Captain Corndog, says the family-run business has developed persona relationships with many of its loyal customers across the Cape.

In addition to the food truck, Captain Corndog provides full-service catering for private and corporate functions.

They are currently offering food deliveries to keep going during the lockdown. Check out their Instagram page for more info.

Most of our regular customers will find us at an event, from your local school fetes and church fundraiser all the way to big events like Two Oceans and Hermanus Whale Festival.

Zaheera Seedat, Co-Owner of Captain Corndog

With events not happening, our trailer is collecting dust.

Zaheera Seedat, Co-Owner of Captain Corndog

The vouchers will allow customers to choose anything from the menu.

Zaheera Seedat, Co-Owner of Captain Corndog

By supporting our Save Your Faves campaign, you give small businesses a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.

Tune in Monday to Friday at 10:35am as we profile local companies that could use your support.

If you’re a small business owner that wants to join the initiative, sign up here so your loyal customers can find you

Listen for more on how you can help Captain Corndog stay open:


