Mmusi Maimane challenges government to open Parliament ahead of schools

The leader of the One South Africa movement Mmusi Maimane says he 'completely disagrees' with the decision by the Department of Basic Education to begin reopening schools at the start of next month.

Former DA leader Maimane says his concerns stem from the education department's own shortcomings and in a tweet on Wednesday morning he challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa to first open Parliament, claiming 'we want to see something.'

Addressing the media on Tuesday evening Higher Education minister Angie Motshekga said the first schools will be opened from 1 June.

That very department has not been able to live up to its own objectives of delivering PPEs. Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One South Africa Movement

We all know the inequality of education in our country, the majority of schools in this country are fairly dysfunctional, many of them without proper sanitation. Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One South Africa Movement

Maimane is calling for South Africans to sign a Change.Org petition advocating for the reopening of schools 'when it's actually safe'.

Government is rushing things and it’s clear that they are not prepared. pic.twitter.com/0NV45aIgyp — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) May 19, 2020

