Inside the WC's Covid-19 testing operation
There have been 183 recorded Covid-19 deaths in the Western Cape according to the latest figures released by the Department of Health.
The province still has the highest number of cases in the country with 6195 active cases confirmed as of 1pm on 19 May.
Premier Alan Winde says the number of cases is proportionate to the number of tests being carried out in the Western Cape.
He spoke to CapeTalk's Aubrey Masango about the process of testing in the province.
We definitely test more (than Gauteng) per hundred thousand...Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
At one point we were 30% of South Africa's testing, we're 10% of South Africa's population.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
Winde says the testing is comprehensive, and doesn't just stop once a person has tested positive for the virus.
If someone tests positive in a retail store we test everyone on that shift, everyone on the other shift, we test management, if management moves between two stores we test the second store as well...Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
So one positive might end up as 40...Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
Winde admits that since the number of positive cases has begun to increase significantly, the method of testing may need to change.
It's very hard when you've got five-hundred infections to trace the five and ten people around each person.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
Meanwhile, the data modeling team looking at the progression of coronavirus in South Africa have outlined a possible outcome that may see the country record 40,000 deaths and a million infections by the end of 2020.
Listen to the full conversation with Alan Winde below:
