Have a lockdown slogan you want to see on a t-shirt? QuickPrint have your back

There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to QuickPrint brought to you by Ninety One, investing in a world of change.

Refilwe chats to QuickPrint owner Steven Yates.

The company is mainly involved in screenprinting apparel and has not been able to get going again with its main market which is printed shirts, hoodies, and the like, for events, companies, NGOs, schools, and parties.

Clients can order directly online and not go through a third party...they can order from one to many t-shirts, there is no maximum. Steven Yates, Owner - Quickprint

He says they offer a solution to anyone who has an idea in mind and wants to see that come to life on a t-shirt.

QuickPrint has been around for a long time. The company was originally started by Steven's father in 1972.

