Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 20:48
Lockdown: Calls to mental health and suicide helplines have more than doubled
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wonderboy Peters
Today at 21:05
REPLAY: New children's commissioner Christina Nomdo shares her vision for the future
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION: Should you be held accountable for the things you said as a teenager?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:31
Men, take notes! Siya Kolisi starts a household chores challenge
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Rose Boswell - Professor of Ocean Cultures and Heritage at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Lockdown couldn't stop this Iron Mom. She blazed through Ironman – in her backyard
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charlotte Raubenheimer
Have a lockdown slogan you want to see on a t-shirt? QuickPrint have your back

20 May 2020 12:58 PM
by
Ninety One
#CapeTalkShoutOut
This screenprinting business has been around for 48 years and is weathering lockdown using its cutting edge online technology.

There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to QuickPrint brought to you by Ninety One, investing in a world of change.

Refilwe chats to QuickPrint owner Steven Yates.

The company is mainly involved in screenprinting apparel and has not been able to get going again with its main market which is printed shirts, hoodies, and the like, for events, companies, NGOs, schools, and parties.

Clients can order directly online and not go through a third party...they can order from one to many t-shirts, there is no maximum.

Steven Yates, Owner - Quickprint

He says they offer a solution to anyone who has an idea in mind and wants to see that come to life on a t-shirt.

QuickPrint has been around for a long time. The company was originally started by Steven's father in 1972.

CapeTalk in conjunction with our sponsor Ninety One awards R20,000 to the company selected each day as well as 3 hours of business coaching with Graham Fehrsen from Novo.

You can enter online at www.capetalk.co.za

Tweet and tag us @CapeTalk and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to comments@capetalk.co.za and tell us about your business. Tune in daily at 8:40 am - when we talk to a small business doing great things.

20 May 2020 12:58 PM
by
Ninety One
#CapeTalkShoutOut

Recommended

More from The Small Business Shout-Out on CapeTalk

Babysitting mother baby 123rflifestyle 123rf

Babysitting platform WeSit pivots to include online psychology offering

19 May 2020 11:22 AM

WeSit Technologies owner, Nqobile Msibi says they have had to make changes to deal with the Covid-19 lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

plus-minus-tutors-facebookpng

Plus Minus Tutors says motivating students during lockdown is crucial

18 May 2020 10:16 AM

Owner Nadine Moore says lockdown has meant real-time online tutoring and a great deal of encouragement for pupils to keep going.

Read More arrow_forward

sir-bastians-shuttle-service-facebookjpg

How Sir Bastian Shuttle Service is meeting challenges of working under lockdown

15 May 2020 12:32 PM

Owner Sebastian Bailey says when airport and corporate shuttles dried up he turned to essential services staff transport.

Read More arrow_forward

sips-mehana-couturepng

Gugulethu fashionista turns to making beautiful masks during Covid-19 lockdown

14 May 2020 12:12 PM

When her shop had to close, Nosipho Mehana took a machine home and began making masks using social media to advertise them.

Read More arrow_forward

small-one-photgraphy-capetalk-shoutoutpng

CT photographer adapts to lockdown with content creation services for small biz

13 May 2020 3:27 PM

Small One Photography is offering small businesses content creation services while lifestyle and wedding clients have been put on hold.

Read More arrow_forward

earthly-toothpaste-bitspng

Innovative company offers eco-friendly solution to brushing your teeth

12 May 2020 9:27 AM

Proudly SA brand Earthly removes the glycerine, water, and plastic tubes from the equation.

Read More arrow_forward

the-daily-coffee-cafejpg

The Daily Coffee Shop has pivoted and kept their connection to community alive

11 May 2020 12:14 PM

Owner Adele Smith says they started Frontline Fridays delivering coffee and food to Karl Bremer Hospital and Kuils River Netcare Hospital.

Read More arrow_forward

ninety-onepng

We need to bring hope back, says Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit

8 May 2020 1:36 PM

Ninety One, formerly Investec Asset Management, gives back and is offering small businesses a helping hand on #CapeTalkShoutOut.

Read More arrow_forward

the-linene-corporationpng

Linen hire biz transforms into washing service for workwear and hospital linen

8 May 2020 1:09 PM

The Linen Corporation took some creative nimble steps to survive lockdown as the hospitality industry came to a halt.

Read More arrow_forward

touch-less-toolpng

Woodcrafter invents 'touch-less' tool to help us avoid touching surfaces

7 May 2020 1:06 PM

Woodcrafter Brendan Tinsley of Tinsley Woodcrafters was able to move a project to his home garage until the business reopened.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mmusi Maimane challenges government to open Parliament ahead of schools

Local

'He died alone. I couldn't hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran'

Local Lifestyle Opinion

New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day as cases approach 5 million

20 May 2020 8:37 PM

DA, FF+ grandstanding with court action on lockdown regulations - IFP

20 May 2020 7:52 PM

14% of KZN COVID-19 cases can be traced to St Augustine's Hospital - report

20 May 2020 7:38 PM

