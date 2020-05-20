Regular screening for pupils when schools reopen, says Education DG
The department's director-general Mathanzima Mweli says pupils will be screened on a daily basis when entering and leaving the school premises.
Many parents fear that schools will be a breeding ground for Covid-19 when the pupils and teachers return to the classroom on 1 June.
Mweli says the department acknowledges the fears and anxiety of parents during this time.
He insists that the department has consulted with various organisations on how to follow international guidelines.
We must put minimum requirements in place to ensure safety and health in schools. One of those requirements is screening learners regularly, throughout the day.Mathanzima Mweli, Director-General - Department of Basic Education
The measure that we'll use to monitor every child is screening and taking their temperatures.Mathanzima Mweli, Director-General - Department of Basic Education
Meanwhile, the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) says education sector workers need to be protected.
The teacher union's David Millar says the department still hasn't answered key questions about safety protocols.
Schools have to go back, but not at all costs.David Millar, CEO - Naptosa Western Cape
We need to make sure that health and safety is prioritised for the children and the staff.David Millar, CEO - Naptosa Western Cape
