Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is one of the manliest men in the world.

That means he pulls his weight (all 105 kilograms of pure muscle) around the house.

Image credit: www.instagram.com/siya_kolisi_the_bear/

Now, the beloved Springbok captain has challenged other men to help their partners cook and clean while lockdown drags on.

“Starting a challenge for men! Tag me in your house cleaning or cooking posts and you could win a signed rugby T-shirt,” said Kolisi.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about the day’s trending stories, including this one about Kolisi’s challenge to South African men.

Siya Kolisi, always making the news on his Instagram, started a household cleaning and cooking challenged aimed at men… He’s saying you can share your posts and win a signed rugby shirt… Barbara Friedman

