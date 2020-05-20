Most schools NOT ready to reopen says Sadtu
The majority of schools closed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic are not ready to reopen, especially those in the provinces that are mostly rural.
That's according to the South African Democratic Teachers Union who've spoken out following the decision by the Department of Education to open public and private schools for grade sevens and 12s on 1 June.
The teacher's union says it has conducted its own survey, speaking to nearly 10 000 school principals, which reveals the unreadiness of most schools to open up again at the start of next month.
Sadtu's Nomusa Cembi speaks to CapeTalk's Clement Manyathela - click at the bottom of the page to listen to the full conversation.
Only two provinces are ready to open and those provinces are largely urban.Nomusa Cembi, Spokesperson - Sadtu |
Cembi says while the Western Cape and Gauteng are the readiest of all the provinces, some districts within those regions are still not prepared.
Meanwhile, there has been criticism of the Education Minister who on Tuesday said that parents who choose to keep their children at home will be allowed to, but that they must either register to homeschool or re-register for a school place next year.
It puts parents in a tough position, particularly in the townships and in rural areas, you find that parents are not that educated so that cannot be in a position to execute home-schooling.Nomusa Cembi, Spokesperson - Sadtu |
Listen to the full conversation below:
