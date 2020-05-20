New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900?
South Africa has a new “most affordable car on the market”.
Coming in below the Celerio is the somewhat peculiar-looking S-Presso.
It’s going for R134 900, which includes a five-year or 200 000-kilometre warranty and a free two-year or 30 000-kilometre service plan as well as a year’s free insurance.
The chunky car’s three-cylinder, one-litre petrol engine consumes a measly 4.9 litres per 100 kilometres.
The S-Presso comes with two airbags, ABS and EBD.
For more detail, read: Suzuki S-Presso in SA (2020) Specs & Price
Pippa Hudson interviewed Ciro De Siena, a motoring journalist at Cars.co.za.
I can’t say I find it very attractive… but that’s not a huge consideration at this end of the market. It is well-specced though. It will find quite a few buyers…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist - Cars.co.za
Those looking at a Renault Kwid might find this a bit more interesting.Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist - Cars.co.za
Its looks are challenging.Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist - Cars.co.za
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 2:21 for the discussion about the S-Presso].
