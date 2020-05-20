New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900?

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:48
Lockdown: Calls to mental health and suicide helplines have more than doubled eople contemplating suicide
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wonderboy Peters
Today at 21:05
REPLAY: New children's commissioner Christina Nomdo shares her vision for the future
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION: Should you be held accountable for the things you said as a teenager?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:31
Men, take notes! Siya Kolisi starts a household chores challenge
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Rose Boswell - Professor of Ocean Cultures and Heritage at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Lockdown couldn’t stop this Iron Mom. She blazed through Ironman – in her backyard
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charlotte Raubenheimer
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC premier 'concerned' about province's testing capabilities as cases rise Western Cape Premier Alan Winde unpacks the latest coronavirus figures for the province with CapeTalk's John Maytham... 20 May 2020 5:49 PM
[LISTEN] Efforts by the DoH won't be enough once virus hits its peak says expert Epidemiologist Dr Harry Moultrie says it's inevitable the health system will be overwhelmed when Covid-19 hits its peak. 20 May 2020 5:11 PM
How the lockdown is like in the little town of Matjiesfontein (population 400) Werner Smit is the general manager of the Lord Milner Hotel, a popular attraction in the remote Karoo village of Matjiesfontein. 20 May 2020 5:05 PM
View all Local
WC Education MEC says she understands parents fears but schools need to reopen "We have to balance all the factors and that's what I think the national minister has done," says MEC Debbie Schafer. 20 May 2020 10:42 AM
'City's application to prevent human rights monitors at Strandfontein meritless' The Centre for Applied Legal Studies is assisting the court in understanding the importance of human rights monitors. 20 May 2020 9:45 AM
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
View all Politics
When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance. 20 May 2020 7:51 PM
Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time Ninety One has published good results but the real proof will only show in this difficult financial year that just started. 20 May 2020 7:20 PM
Bonds: The tortoise versus the hare Government bonds are considered to be the most secure form of investment in South Africa. 20 May 2020 6:45 PM
View all Business
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
Curtain closes on Kalk Bay Theatre due to Covid-19 lockdown Without any income amid the ongoing lockdown, The Kalk Bay Theatre and Restaurant is closing down. 19 May 2020 7:20 PM
Boutique hotel in Robertson raffles 5-star weekend takeover valued at over R115k You could win the ultimate hotel takeover for you and 9 friends when you buy a raffle ticket in support of The Robertson Small Ho... 19 May 2020 4:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900?

20 May 2020 3:43 PM
by
Tags:
Motoring
Cars
Personal finance
Pippa Hudson
Ciro De Siena
Suzuki
cheapest car
most affordable car
motoring journalist
Suzuki S-Presso
buying down
Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers.

South Africa has a new “most affordable car on the market”.

Coming in below the Celerio is the somewhat peculiar-looking S-Presso.

Image credit: www.flickr.com/photos/juanelo242a/

It’s going for R134 900, which includes a five-year or 200 000-kilometre warranty and a free two-year or 30 000-kilometre service plan as well as a year’s free insurance.

The chunky car’s three-cylinder, one-litre petrol engine consumes a measly 4.9 litres per 100 kilometres.

The S-Presso comes with two airbags, ABS and EBD.

For more detail, read: Suzuki S-Presso in SA (2020) Specs & Price

Pippa Hudson interviewed Ciro De Siena, a motoring journalist at Cars.co.za.

I can’t say I find it very attractive… but that’s not a huge consideration at this end of the market. It is well-specced though. It will find quite a few buyers…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist - Cars.co.za

Those looking at a Renault Kwid might find this a bit more interesting.

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist - Cars.co.za

Its looks are challenging.

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist - Cars.co.za

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 2:21 for the discussion about the S-Presso].

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


20 May 2020 3:43 PM
by
Tags:
Motoring
Cars
Personal finance
Pippa Hudson
Ciro De Siena
Suzuki
cheapest car
most affordable car
motoring journalist
Suzuki S-Presso
buying down

Recommended

More from Business

woman-medical-care-doctore-insurance-form-pexels-photojpeg

When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment

20 May 2020 7:51 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

invest.JPG

Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time

20 May 2020 7:20 PM

Ninety One has published good results but the real proof will only show in this difficult financial year that just started.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bond-marketjpg

Bonds: The tortoise versus the hare

20 May 2020 6:45 PM

Government bonds are considered to be the most secure form of investment in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

low rates.jpg

Deflation a bigger worry than inflation as another rate cut is expected soon

20 May 2020 6:33 PM

The Reserve Bank is expected to cut the repo rate by another 100 points soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screenprinting tshirt 123rf

Have a lockdown slogan you want to see on a t-shirt? QuickPrint have your back

20 May 2020 12:58 PM

This screenprinting business has been around for 48 years and is weathering lockdown using its cutting edge online technology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Critical-care-ICU-hospital-patient-doctor-ventilator-Covid19-health-worker-123rf

The Covid-19 impact on the private health care sector - what can be expected

20 May 2020 9:10 AM

Since middle March when elective surgeries were cancelled, SA hospital groups have seen reduced occupancies to as low as 40%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work

19 May 2020 7:52 PM

Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Informal-settlement-shacks-Soweto-poverty-township-123rf

Extending lockdown won't stop transmission - only the economy will suffer more

19 May 2020 7:22 PM

Extended hard lockdowns in Africa are likely to have a more dire result due to a devastating economic environment that could see increased deaths from starvation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kalk-bay-theatrejpg

Curtain closes on Kalk Bay Theatre due to Covid-19 lockdown

19 May 2020 7:20 PM

Without any income amid the ongoing lockdown, The Kalk Bay Theatre and Restaurant is closing down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

Private health sector bleeding revenue due to cancelled elective surgeries

19 May 2020 7:00 PM

Since the middle of March when elective surgeries were cancelled, hospital groups have been experiencing reduced occupancies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Ventilator hospital icu intensive care 123rf 123rflifestyle

'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran'

20 May 2020 1:03 PM

Nobody comforts you. Nobody holds your hand. You suffer alone. If you die, you die alone, warns Maliek Fagodien.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bcx-branded-article-thumbnail-gabriel-tovar-unsplash-smalljpg

[OPINION] Digital infrastructure critical to survive a Post Corona world

20 May 2020 9:34 AM

The need for rapid adaptation is becoming more critical as the financial services sector adjusts to a post COVID-19 climate

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix binge watching 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit

19 May 2020 1:27 PM

Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain Blouberg Beach 123rfSouthAfrica 123rflifestyle 123rf

76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA’s population

18 May 2020 2:20 PM

Kieno Kammies interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about Covid-19 in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

Covid-19 testing: 'It’s useless if you have to wait 5 days for results'

18 May 2020 1:22 PM

It takes between 5 to 14 days for Covid-19 test results to come back – making them useless, warns Professor Shabir Madhi (Wits).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Piggy bank mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam!

18 May 2020 12:01 PM

Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

State-owned firms must be run like businesses, not political projects! - Scopa

18 May 2020 9:40 AM

"I dare say all in SA are fed up with the SAA matter," says Mkhuleko Hlengwa (Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Commercial airplane aeroplane aircraft boeing airbus 123rf 123rfbusiness

Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA

15 May 2020 1:35 PM

For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aerial_0839

You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon

14 May 2020 3:26 PM

James Vos (City of Cape Town) has received information that suggests provincial borders will remain shut for months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beer drinker lover beard 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rfhealth 123rflifestyle

'Riots, violence and looting if liquor stores open for only 12 hours a week'

14 May 2020 2:03 PM

There'll be chaos when liquor restores open under the proposed level 3 restrictions, warns the Liquor Traders Association of SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi cleaning the house

Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken

20 May 2020 2:19 PM

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ventilator hospital icu intensive care 123rf 123rflifestyle

'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran'

20 May 2020 1:03 PM

Nobody comforts you. Nobody holds your hand. You suffer alone. If you die, you die alone, warns Maliek Fagodien.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kalk-bay-theatrejpg

Curtain closes on Kalk Bay Theatre due to Covid-19 lockdown

19 May 2020 7:20 PM

Without any income amid the ongoing lockdown, The Kalk Bay Theatre and Restaurant is closing down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

robertson-small-hotel-insta-picpng

Boutique hotel in Robertson raffles 5-star weekend takeover valued at over R115k

19 May 2020 4:37 PM

You could win the ultimate hotel takeover for you and 9 friends when you buy a raffle ticket in support of The Robertson Small Hotel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix binge watching 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit

19 May 2020 1:27 PM

Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foodeez cookies past "best-before" date

Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date

19 May 2020 9:49 AM

"We deal with non-perishable food that is good for many, many years after the 'best before' date," says Dave Bester of Foodeez.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

milkwood-spa-insta-pic-save-your-favespng

Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments

18 May 2020 12:51 PM

Support the Milkwood Spa along the Cape Whale Coast and treat yourself to a discounted facial or body treatment when the time is right.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Piggy bank mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam!

18 May 2020 12:01 PM

Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Little girl wears mask and spectacles covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

How to defog your glasses when you wear a mask - an expert's advice

18 May 2020 8:26 AM

Be careful of damaging your lenses, says optometrist Pieter Steyns. Here are the dos and don'ts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyclist-with-maskjpg

Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists

17 May 2020 11:52 AM

PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mmusi Maimane challenges government to open Parliament ahead of schools

Local

'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran'

Local Lifestyle Opinion

New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day as cases approach 5 million

20 May 2020 8:37 PM

DA, FF+ grandstanding with court action on lockdown regulations - IFP

20 May 2020 7:52 PM

14% of KZN COVID-19 cases can be traced to St Augustine’s Hospital - report

20 May 2020 7:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA