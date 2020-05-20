Deflation a bigger worry than inflation as another rate cut is expected soon

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:48
Lockdown: Calls to mental health and suicide helplines have more than doubled eople contemplating suicide
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wonderboy Peters
Today at 21:05
REPLAY: New children's commissioner Christina Nomdo shares her vision for the future
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION: Should you be held accountable for the things you said as a teenager?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:31
Men, take notes! Siya Kolisi starts a household chores challenge
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Rose Boswell - Professor of Ocean Cultures and Heritage at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Lockdown couldn’t stop this Iron Mom. She blazed through Ironman – in her backyard
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charlotte Raubenheimer
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC premier 'concerned' about province's testing capabilities as cases rise Western Cape Premier Alan Winde unpacks the latest coronavirus figures for the province with CapeTalk's John Maytham... 20 May 2020 5:49 PM
[LISTEN] Efforts by the DoH won't be enough once virus hits its peak says expert Epidemiologist Dr Harry Moultrie says it's inevitable the health system will be overwhelmed when Covid-19 hits its peak. 20 May 2020 5:11 PM
How the lockdown is like in the little town of Matjiesfontein (population 400) Werner Smit is the general manager of the Lord Milner Hotel, a popular attraction in the remote Karoo village of Matjiesfontein. 20 May 2020 5:05 PM
View all Local
WC Education MEC says she understands parents fears but schools need to reopen "We have to balance all the factors and that's what I think the national minister has done," says MEC Debbie Schafer. 20 May 2020 10:42 AM
'City's application to prevent human rights monitors at Strandfontein meritless' The Centre for Applied Legal Studies is assisting the court in understanding the importance of human rights monitors. 20 May 2020 9:45 AM
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
View all Politics
When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance. 20 May 2020 7:51 PM
Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time Ninety One has published good results but the real proof will only show in this difficult financial year that just started. 20 May 2020 7:20 PM
Bonds: The tortoise versus the hare Government bonds are considered to be the most secure form of investment in South Africa. 20 May 2020 6:45 PM
View all Business
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
Curtain closes on Kalk Bay Theatre due to Covid-19 lockdown Without any income amid the ongoing lockdown, The Kalk Bay Theatre and Restaurant is closing down. 19 May 2020 7:20 PM
Boutique hotel in Robertson raffles 5-star weekend takeover valued at over R115k You could win the ultimate hotel takeover for you and 9 friends when you buy a raffle ticket in support of The Robertson Small Ho... 19 May 2020 4:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

Deflation a bigger worry than inflation as another rate cut is expected soon

20 May 2020 6:33 PM
by
Tags:
Interest rates
Repo rate
Reserve bank
Lockdown
COVID-19
The Reserve Bank is expected to cut the repo rate by another 100 points soon.

The South African Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets this week, with another rate cut expected to be announced on Thursday.

However, it is uncertain whether the cut will be as drastic as the last two 100 basis point cuts announced in March and April,

My hope is a 100 basis points. Given the fact that the economy is in such a deep depression at the moment and that inflation is going to fall more... But I suspect maybe they'll go for something slightly less.

Johan Els, economist - Old Mutual Investment Group

The headline is that I'm far more worried about deflation in the SA economy than inflation. We'll get the April number next week that will probably be three per cent. And then we are down to two per cent in May and June. And that's lower than the Reserve Bank expected at their previous meeting. So that means that in an economy like SA and all the other issues around quality improvement etc. - it may be very difficult to say we have any sense of inflation at all when we measure two per cent. If I were the central bank I'd be far more worried about deflation than inflation.

Johan Els, economist - Old Mutual Investment Group

When we get to negative price increases - let's just recap - we've had some of that in some categories before. Remember in the late 90s when Trevor Manuel as part of policy reform in SA cut import tariffs on a whole bunch of electronic goods - prices actually fell. But when actual total inflation goes there, you and me,we just wait for prices to fall further before we make the next purchase. That is the danger - it puts off production, it puts off employment. When we don't buy because prices keep on falling that's deflation and that's a negative impact on economic growth.

Johan Els, economist - Old Mutual Investment Group

Listen to the full interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Deflation a bigger worry than inflation as another rate cut is expected soon


20 May 2020 6:33 PM
by
Tags:
Interest rates
Repo rate
Reserve bank
Lockdown
COVID-19

Recommended

More from Business

woman-medical-care-doctore-insurance-form-pexels-photojpeg

When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment

20 May 2020 7:51 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

invest.JPG

Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time

20 May 2020 7:20 PM

Ninety One has published good results but the real proof will only show in this difficult financial year that just started.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bond-marketjpg

Bonds: The tortoise versus the hare

20 May 2020 6:45 PM

Government bonds are considered to be the most secure form of investment in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki S-Presso

New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900?

20 May 2020 3:43 PM

Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screenprinting tshirt 123rf

Have a lockdown slogan you want to see on a t-shirt? QuickPrint have your back

20 May 2020 12:58 PM

This screenprinting business has been around for 48 years and is weathering lockdown using its cutting edge online technology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Critical-care-ICU-hospital-patient-doctor-ventilator-Covid19-health-worker-123rf

The Covid-19 impact on the private health care sector - what can be expected

20 May 2020 9:10 AM

Since middle March when elective surgeries were cancelled, SA hospital groups have seen reduced occupancies to as low as 40%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work

19 May 2020 7:52 PM

Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Informal-settlement-shacks-Soweto-poverty-township-123rf

Extending lockdown won't stop transmission - only the economy will suffer more

19 May 2020 7:22 PM

Extended hard lockdowns in Africa are likely to have a more dire result due to a devastating economic environment that could see increased deaths from starvation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kalk-bay-theatrejpg

Curtain closes on Kalk Bay Theatre due to Covid-19 lockdown

19 May 2020 7:20 PM

Without any income amid the ongoing lockdown, The Kalk Bay Theatre and Restaurant is closing down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

Private health sector bleeding revenue due to cancelled elective surgeries

19 May 2020 7:00 PM

Since the middle of March when elective surgeries were cancelled, hospital groups have been experiencing reduced occupancies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mmusi Maimane challenges government to open Parliament ahead of schools

Local

'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran'

Local Lifestyle Opinion

New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day as cases approach 5 million

20 May 2020 8:37 PM

DA, FF+ grandstanding with court action on lockdown regulations - IFP

20 May 2020 7:52 PM

14% of KZN COVID-19 cases can be traced to St Augustine’s Hospital - report

20 May 2020 7:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA