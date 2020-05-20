[LISTEN] Efforts by the DoH won't be enough once virus hits its peak says expert
Efforts made during the initial 5-week lockdown to prepare the country's health system for the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic won't be enough.
That's the opinion of the head of the Covid-19 Modelling Consortium Dr Harry Moultrie.
He was speaking to CapeTalk's John Maytham following the release of the consortium's grim projections during a technical briefing with Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday.
The release of the projections followed criticism of an apparent lack of transparency over the Covid-19 data forecast.
Dr Moultrie says while not set in stone, it is important the public has an idea of what the possible trajectory of the pandemic might be.
The interventions and actions of government and other state players and also all individuals have the ability to affect and change the projection that we are projecting.Dr Harry Moultrie, Senior medical epidemiologist - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
By communicating to the public it might give people some idea of the potential seriousness of the epidemic we are anticipating in South Africa.Dr Harry Moultrie, Senior medical epidemiologist - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
The figures are clearly concerning...the five-week lockdown did buy the Department of Health a considerable amount of time which they have used somewhat effectively to prepare the health system for the oncoming wave of cases...Dr Harry Moultrie, Senior medical epidemiologist - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
He admits that while there has been an enormous effort by the Department of Health to prepare for the peak of the pandemic, it won't be enough.
We do know that under almost all scenarios, the health system is going to be at some point overwhelmed.Dr Harry Moultrie, Senior medical epidemiologist - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
According to the consortium, more than 40 000 people are expected to die from the coronavirus in South Africa by November - up to one million people will be infected.
Listen to the full conversation below:
