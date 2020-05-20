How the lockdown is like in the little town of Matjiesfontein (population 400)

The historic town lies just off the N1 highway, roughly 28 kilometres west of Laingsburg, in the Western Cape's Central Karoo region. The entire town is privately owned.

No one in the Matjiesfontein community has been infected with Covid-19 so far, Werner tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.

Matjiesfontein is quieter than usual under the lockdown, Werner says.

The town has a population of 400 people. About 60 of the local residents are employed at The Lord Milner Hotel.

There is one small convenience store in the community where residents go to get essentials and other nearby shops and a pharmacy in Laingsburg.

It's nice to be out of the city during these times. Werner Smit, General Manager - Lord Milner Hotel

Closing down for lockdown was quite a challenge. Werner Smit, General Manager - Lord Milner Hotel

The last time that we locked our doors [at Lord Milner Hotel] was in the 1800s. Werner Smit, General Manager - Lord Milner Hotel

We don't actually see a lot of people, they tend to stay in their houses. Werner Smit, General Manager - Lord Milner Hotel

For the past week, CapeTalk host John Maytham has been hearing about lockdown life in small towns across the country.

Catch up on all his interviews here.

Listen for more on life in Matjiesfontein: