WC premier 'concerned' about province's testing capabilities as cases rise
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he concerned about the province's Covid-19 testing capabilities as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise significantly.
His comments come as the death toll in the Western Cape climbed past the 200 mark, with 28 new deaths recorded since Tuesday.
As of 1pm on 19 May, the Western Cape had 6195 active cases, 10558 total confirmed cases and 4363 recoveries.
Click below to listen to Winde's Wednesday afternoon update with CapeTalk's John Maytham.
