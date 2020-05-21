Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:45
Lock Down levels and jobs app launched
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brandon Roberts - App Developer and CEO of Nybble
Today at 11:05
Psychology- dealing with Covid death .Are we desensitised?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bloomberg Charissa - Psychologist at ...
Today at 11:32
Jonathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury-unintended consequences of decisions we make
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 13:20
Feeding foreigners under lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jenni B
Today at 13:40
Greener Living: Deforestation in the Amazon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Erika Berenguer
Today at 14:10
Webinar with Deon Meyer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SAPS: We ensure service continues when stations close due to Covid-19 Spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo explains how it is dealing with stations being forced to close because of Covid-19 infections. 21 May 2020 8:26 AM
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize hits back at MAC member Dr Glenda Gray The Health Minister responded on Wednesday night to Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee member Dr Glenda Gray's comments. 21 May 2020 8:11 AM
WC premier 'concerned' about province's testing capabilities as cases rise Western Cape Premier Alan Winde unpacks the latest coronavirus figures for the province with CapeTalk's John Maytham... 20 May 2020 5:49 PM
View all Local
SAPS: We ensure service continues when stations close due to Covid-19 Spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo explains how it is dealing with stations being forced to close because of Covid-19 infections. 21 May 2020 8:26 AM
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize hits back at MAC member Dr Glenda Gray The Health Minister responded on Wednesday night to Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee member Dr Glenda Gray's comments. 21 May 2020 8:11 AM
WC Education MEC says she understands parents fears but schools need to reopen "We have to balance all the factors and that's what I think the national minister has done," says MEC Debbie Schafer. 20 May 2020 10:42 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran' Nobody comforts you. Nobody holds your hand. You suffer alone. If you die, you die alone, warns Maliek Fagodien. 20 May 2020 1:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

SAPS: We ensure service continues when stations close due to Covid-19

21 May 2020 8:26 AM
by
Tags:
SAPS
COVID-19
lockdownsouthafrica
Spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo explains how it is dealing with stations being forced to close because of Covid-19 infections.

Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson, explains how it is dealing with police stations that are being forced to close because of Covid-19 infections.

Naidoo says SAPS is working at maximum capacity, especially frontline members.

The fact that they are on the frontline constantly means interaction with communities, interaction with suspects, makes them that much more vulnerable or exposed to the virus.

Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

He says offices are not always becoming infected inside police stations but also when they are in the field or even in their own homes.

He disputes claims that SAPS members are not fully equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE).

There are strict protocols in place and constant education and awareness taking place with our members...with constant monitoring and evaluation.

Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

As soon as we find one of our members is infected we immediately evacuate the station. It is compulsory that all members who have come into contact with the infected member undergo screening and testing.

Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

The station is decontaminated within 24 to 72 hours and ensure it is safe for people to return to work, he says.

We always ensure service delivery continues by establishing a temporary facility. More often than not we put in a mobile client centre within the perimeter or in close proximity.

Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

Listen to the interview below:


21 May 2020 8:26 AM
by
Tags:
SAPS
COVID-19
lockdownsouthafrica

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

200420-strandfontein-edjpg

'City must quarantine all left on Strandfontein site after Covid-19 exposure'

21 May 2020 11:01 AM

Strandfontein Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the remaining people have been moved from pillar to post.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alan-winde-wearing-maskjpg

WC premier 'concerned' about province's testing capabilities as cases rise

20 May 2020 5:49 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde unpacks the latest coronavirus figures for the province with CapeTalk's John Maytham...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

[LISTEN] Efforts by the DoH won't be enough once virus hits its peak says expert

20 May 2020 5:11 PM

Epidemiologist Dr Harry Moultrie says it's inevitable the health system will be overwhelmed when Covid-19 hits its peak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hospital-bed-surgery-medical-help-pixabayjpg

Western Cape records 28 new Covid-19 deaths

20 May 2020 3:47 PM

The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has climbed past the 200 mark, with 28 new deaths recorded since yesterday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi cleaning the house

Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken

20 May 2020 2:19 PM

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

premier-alan-winde-covid-19-testing-swab-coronavirusjpg

Inside the WC's Covid-19 testing operation

20 May 2020 2:09 PM

Listen as Western Cape Premier Alan Winde talks to Aubrey Masango about the Covid-19 testing taking place in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ventilator hospital icu intensive care 123rf 123rflifestyle

'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran'

20 May 2020 1:03 PM

Nobody comforts you. Nobody holds your hand. You suffer alone. If you die, you die alone, warns Maliek Fagodien.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190130maimanejpg

Mmusi Maimane challenges government to open Parliament ahead of schools

20 May 2020 11:27 AM

In a Twitter post on Wednesday Maimane challenged the government to open Parliament first, before reopening the country's schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

WC Education MEC says she understands parents fears but schools need to reopen

20 May 2020 10:42 AM

"We have to balance all the factors and that's what I think the national minister has done," says MEC Debbie Schafer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200420-strandfontein-edjpg

'City's application to prevent human rights monitors at Strandfontein meritless'

20 May 2020 9:45 AM

The Centre for Applied Legal Studies is assisting the court in understanding the importance of human rights monitors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize hits back at MAC member Dr Glenda Gray

Politics Local

Oil prices – cheaper than free a month ago – surged by 70% in May

Business

Mmusi Maimane challenges government to open Parliament ahead of schools

Local

EWN Highlights

Usaf: Call by SAUS to review tuition fees not feasible

21 May 2020 10:29 AM

'We need to look at broader tools to use against COVID-19,' - Dr Karim

21 May 2020 10:02 AM

WC health officials brace for surge in COVID-19 infections in coming weeks

21 May 2020 8:55 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA