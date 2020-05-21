SAPS: We ensure service continues when stations close due to Covid-19

Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson, explains how it is dealing with police stations that are being forced to close because of Covid-19 infections.

Naidoo says SAPS is working at maximum capacity, especially frontline members.

The fact that they are on the frontline constantly means interaction with communities, interaction with suspects, makes them that much more vulnerable or exposed to the virus. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

He says offices are not always becoming infected inside police stations but also when they are in the field or even in their own homes.

He disputes claims that SAPS members are not fully equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE).

There are strict protocols in place and constant education and awareness taking place with our members...with constant monitoring and evaluation. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

As soon as we find one of our members is infected we immediately evacuate the station. It is compulsory that all members who have come into contact with the infected member undergo screening and testing. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

The station is decontaminated within 24 to 72 hours and ensure it is safe for people to return to work, he says.

We always ensure service delivery continues by establishing a temporary facility. More often than not we put in a mobile client centre within the perimeter or in close proximity. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

