SAPS: We ensure service continues when stations close due to Covid-19
Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson, explains how it is dealing with police stations that are being forced to close because of Covid-19 infections.
Naidoo says SAPS is working at maximum capacity, especially frontline members.
The fact that they are on the frontline constantly means interaction with communities, interaction with suspects, makes them that much more vulnerable or exposed to the virus.Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS
He says offices are not always becoming infected inside police stations but also when they are in the field or even in their own homes.
He disputes claims that SAPS members are not fully equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE).
There are strict protocols in place and constant education and awareness taking place with our members...with constant monitoring and evaluation.Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS
As soon as we find one of our members is infected we immediately evacuate the station. It is compulsory that all members who have come into contact with the infected member undergo screening and testing.Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS
The station is decontaminated within 24 to 72 hours and ensure it is safe for people to return to work, he says.
We always ensure service delivery continues by establishing a temporary facility. More often than not we put in a mobile client centre within the perimeter or in close proximity.Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
'City must quarantine all left on Strandfontein site after Covid-19 exposure'
Strandfontein Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the remaining people have been moved from pillar to post.Read More
WC premier 'concerned' about province's testing capabilities as cases rise
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde unpacks the latest coronavirus figures for the province with CapeTalk's John Maytham...Read More
[LISTEN] Efforts by the DoH won't be enough once virus hits its peak says expert
Epidemiologist Dr Harry Moultrie says it's inevitable the health system will be overwhelmed when Covid-19 hits its peak.Read More
Western Cape records 28 new Covid-19 deaths
The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has climbed past the 200 mark, with 28 new deaths recorded since yesterday.Read More
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen.Read More
Inside the WC's Covid-19 testing operation
Listen as Western Cape Premier Alan Winde talks to Aubrey Masango about the Covid-19 testing taking place in the province.Read More
'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran'
Nobody comforts you. Nobody holds your hand. You suffer alone. If you die, you die alone, warns Maliek Fagodien.Read More
Mmusi Maimane challenges government to open Parliament ahead of schools
In a Twitter post on Wednesday Maimane challenged the government to open Parliament first, before reopening the country's schools.Read More
WC Education MEC says she understands parents fears but schools need to reopen
"We have to balance all the factors and that's what I think the national minister has done," says MEC Debbie Schafer.Read More
'City's application to prevent human rights monitors at Strandfontein meritless'
The Centre for Applied Legal Studies is assisting the court in understanding the importance of human rights monitors.Read More