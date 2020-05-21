Oil prices – cheaper than free a month ago – surged by 70% in May

On 21 April, we reported on something that has never happened in the history of the oil, the world’s most traded commodity – the price of US crude (soon-to-expire contracts) fell by 306% to -$40.32.

For more detail, read:

Now, prices are skyrocketing – US oil is up 70% since the start of May.

Why oil prices are staging a spectacular recovery

OIL (ENERGY) IS BACK!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2020

Saudi Arabia has ended its price war with Russia.

In fact, the pair - along with the rest of the Opec cartel – has made the deepest and fastest production cuts in the commodity’s entire history.

Unprofitable American shale oil firms have closed loss-making wells at a rate that has no precedent.

Demand for oil – down by 30% in April – is picking up as countries around the world start ramping up economic activity and drivers return to the roads.

(For more detail, read: A month after oil plunged into the Abyss, prices are surging)