Oil prices – cheaper than free a month ago – surged by 70% in May
On 21 April, we reported on something that has never happened in the history of the oil, the world’s most traded commodity – the price of US crude (soon-to-expire contracts) fell by 306% to -$40.32.
Now, prices are skyrocketing – US oil is up 70% since the start of May.
Why oil prices are staging a spectacular recovery
OIL (ENERGY) IS BACK!!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2020
Saudi Arabia has ended its price war with Russia.
In fact, the pair - along with the rest of the Opec cartel – has made the deepest and fastest production cuts in the commodity’s entire history.
Unprofitable American shale oil firms have closed loss-making wells at a rate that has no precedent.
Demand for oil – down by 30% in April – is picking up as countries around the world start ramping up economic activity and drivers return to the roads.
(For more detail, read: A month after oil plunged into the Abyss, prices are surging)
