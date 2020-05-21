Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Oil prices – cheaper than free a month ago – surged by 70% in May

21 May 2020 8:51 AM
by
Tags:
Russia
Saudi Arabia
OPEC
Oil
Crude oil prices
Oil prices
Crude oil
Oil Demand
commodity prices
US shale oil
US oil
energy prices
oil supply
The world’s most traded commodity is having the craziest month in its entire history.

On 21 April, we reported on something that has never happened in the history of the oil, the world’s most traded commodity – the price of US crude (soon-to-expire contracts) fell by 306% to -$40.32.

For more detail, read:

Now, prices are skyrocketing – US oil is up 70% since the start of May.

Why oil prices are staging a spectacular recovery

Saudi Arabia has ended its price war with Russia.

In fact, the pair - along with the rest of the Opec cartel – has made the deepest and fastest production cuts in the commodity’s entire history.

Unprofitable American shale oil firms have closed loss-making wells at a rate that has no precedent.

Demand for oil – down by 30% in April – is picking up as countries around the world start ramping up economic activity and drivers return to the roads.

(For more detail, read: A month after oil plunged into the Abyss, prices are surging)

