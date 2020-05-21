Feeling down? Why not buy yourself a 'virtual cuddle' - yes, it's a thing...

For most of us when we're feeling down a cuddle from a loved one can serve as a fantastic 'pick-me-up'.

Indeed plenty has been written about the power of human touch and its ability to decrease stress, increase feelings of relaxation, and generally serve as a mood booster.

In fact, cuddling is SO good for us that some people even use it as a form of psychological treatment, paying a 'professional cuddler' to embrace them as part of their regular therapy.

Dwight Okita from Chicago is a therapeutic cuddler and joined Lester Kiewit to talk about how his clients are coping with a lack of cuddles during the Covid-19 crisis and says since the pandemic some therapists in the field have een been offering 'virtual' cuddle sessions.

Click below for the full conversation:

Touching is affirming in a way that words are not... Dwight Okita, Cuddle therapist

Even during this pandemic, people may not be aware of their touch needs...I think after this pandemic people are going to become very aware of their touch needs. Dwight Okita, Cuddle therapist

I was thinking about when was the last time I hugged somebody, and it's been a long time...because even when Ive seen a friend, I have to remind myself not to hug them. Dwight Okita, Cuddle therapist

Dwight says professional cuddle therapy service Cuddlist is now advertising viritual sessions via its website.

Cuddlist has trained practitioners that will be available for virtual Cuddlist sessions. If you would like to benifit from one of these sessions please contacts one of our practitioners via https://t.co/qGcJh5b5KQ 😊#socialdistancing #cuddlist #SelfCare #stayhome pic.twitter.com/hLairCkK79 — @cuddlist (@Cuddlist) May 15, 2020

RELATED: Cuddles for cash: Meet the woman who gets paid to cuddle!