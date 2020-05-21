'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:40
Greener Living: Deforestation in the Amazon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Erika Berenguer
Today at 14:10
Webinar with Deon Meyer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:20
Small Town Civid - Sutherland
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marne Marais
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Face Shields vs Face Masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linda Bauld - Chair of Public Health in The Usher Institute at the University of Edinburgh
Today at 16:20
Living with Covid-19 infection is weird as hell
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robin Gorna - AIDS activist and feminist
Today at 16:33
Belinda Mountain - Corona Guilt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Belinda Mountain
Today at 16:55
You can now boost doctors and nurses with a coffee, thanks to the Red Band Barista Academy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shaun Aupais - award-winning barista, trainer and co-founder of the academy
Today at 17:05
DA's legal challenge to DSD's policy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Lorimer - DA Spokesperson
Today at 17:20
President Ramaphosa, amend the patent law to ensure access to Covid-19 health products
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
Today at 17:46
Archaeology shows how ancient African societies managed pandemics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shadreck Chirikure - Professor in Archaeology, University of Cape Town
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Spike in calls to SA suicide prevention hotline since start of lockdown As calls to suicide helplines double, employers are being asked to engage in conversations about staff mental health and wellness. 21 May 2020 12:30 PM
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
Feeling down? Why not buy yourself a 'virtual cuddle' - yes, it's a thing... Dwight Okita is a therapeutic cuddler, he talks to Lester Kiewit about dealing with a lack of touch during the Covid-19 crisis. 21 May 2020 11:08 AM
View all Local
SAPS: We ensure service continues when stations close due to Covid-19 Spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo explains how it is dealing with stations being forced to close because of Covid-19 infections. 21 May 2020 8:26 AM
WC Education MEC says she understands parents fears but schools need to reopen "We have to balance all the factors and that's what I think the national minister has done," says MEC Debbie Schafer. 20 May 2020 10:42 AM
'City's application to prevent human rights monitors at Strandfontein meritless' The Centre for Applied Legal Studies is assisting the court in understanding the importance of human rights monitors. 20 May 2020 9:45 AM
View all Politics
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
Oil prices – cheaper than free a month ago – surged by 70% in May The world’s most traded commodity is having the craziest month in its entire history. 21 May 2020 8:51 AM
When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance. 20 May 2020 7:51 PM
View all Business
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran' Nobody comforts you. Nobody holds your hand. You suffer alone. If you die, you die alone, warns Maliek Fagodien. 20 May 2020 1:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible'

21 May 2020 11:38 AM
by
Tags:
Kieno Kammies
Alex van den Heever
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
ICU
intensive care
We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever.

South Africa’s Covid-19 models show the government’s Covid-19 strategy has been reduced to “digging graves”, according to Professor Alex van den Heever (Wits), one of the country’s leading experts on health.

Drone footage of downtown Cape Town during lockdown (by Step Above - YouTube screengrab).

Models show the country is on its way to realising its worst-case scenario, according to Van den Heever.

He warns that South Africa doesn’t have enough ICU (intensive care unit) beds, even in the most optimistic scenarios.

In his opinion, locking down hard and fast for two or three weeks was correct, however, a lockdown-dependent approach after that would always fail.

(For more detail, read: SA Covid-19 models show government's strategy has been reduced to 'digging graves', says expert)

Kieno Kammies interviewed Van den Heever.

Any model is an attempt to create a simulation of real life, to make clear certain factors important for decision-making… You do not trust models to make decisions off them – not without a huge amount of interrogation… Unless you make the assumptions clear, it’s not really telling you much other what your own internalised [into the model] prejudices are…

Professor Alex van den Heever, health expert - Wits

Epidemics are subject to interventions, so you can’t assume everything is going to go smoothly for the virus… Most models miss human dynamics… epidemics don’t follow the model…

Professor Alex van den Heever, health expert - Wits

It’s not inappropriate [comparisons to other societies], but you must look realistically at your own context. Paris doesn’t look like Johannesburg…

Professor Alex van den Heever, health expert - Wits

They’re saying our interventions are not going to suppress the epidemic sufficiently [when considering the number of available ICU beds].

Professor Alex van den Heever, health expert - Wits

We had a long time to develop alternatives to the lockdown - which lots of other countries have implemented – such as community-based testing and tracing… We have no contact tracing app. We have no way to separate the infected from the uninfected using a testing regime…

Professor Alex van den Heever, health expert - Wits

We have no way of maintaining this lockdown for any longer. It’s suicidal for South Africa! … It looks like people planned for this because they didn’t upscale the testing regime… [Government] shouldn’t have focussed on what clothes we needed to wear – they should’ve focussed on getting testing and tracing in place, at scale, by the end of the lockdown. They didn’t do that.

Professor Alex van den Heever, health expert - Wits

You would’ve had a contingency for if what’ we’re doing didn’t work. The government made the contingency the strategy!

Professor Alex van den Heever, health expert - Wits

There’s a substantially diminished wall between us and the virus… it’s not feasible [to separate the vulnerable from the less vulnerable] …

Professor Alex van den Heever, health expert - Wits

It may rise considerably, or it may stop for reasons we don’t fully understand… There’s too little data… We’ll have a clearer sense in two weeks – a long time!

Professor Alex van den Heever, health expert - Wits

I’m not saying it [continuing with the lockdown] is unwise, I’m saying it’s impossible… We’re now going to have to cope with an increasing epidemic within the context of an economy that has no option but to open. It’s unfortunate – we could’ve been in a different position had the alternative prevention mechanisms been put in place, but they weren’t.

Professor Alex van den Heever, health expert - Wits

Listen to the detailed interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


21 May 2020 11:38 AM
by
Tags:
Kieno Kammies
Alex van den Heever
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
ICU
intensive care

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Depression.jpg

Spike in calls to SA suicide prevention hotline since start of lockdown

21 May 2020 12:30 PM

As calls to suicide helplines double, employers are being asked to engage in conversations about staff mental health and wellness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

couple-1867688-480jpg

Feeling down? Why not buy yourself a 'virtual cuddle' - yes, it's a thing...

21 May 2020 11:08 AM

Dwight Okita is a therapeutic cuddler, he talks to Lester Kiewit about dealing with a lack of touch during the Covid-19 crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200420-strandfontein-edjpg

'City must quarantine all left on Strandfontein site after Covid-19 exposure'

21 May 2020 11:01 AM

Strandfontein Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the remaining people have been moved from pillar to post.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200327-woodstock1-edjpg

SAPS: We ensure service continues when stations close due to Covid-19

21 May 2020 8:26 AM

Spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo explains how it is dealing with stations being forced to close because of Covid-19 infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alan-winde-wearing-maskjpg

WC premier 'concerned' about province's testing capabilities as cases rise

20 May 2020 5:49 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde unpacks the latest coronavirus figures for the province with CapeTalk's John Maytham...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

[LISTEN] Efforts by the DoH won't be enough once virus hits its peak says expert

20 May 2020 5:11 PM

Epidemiologist Dr Harry Moultrie says it's inevitable the health system will be overwhelmed when Covid-19 hits its peak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hospital-bed-surgery-medical-help-pixabayjpg

Western Cape records 28 new Covid-19 deaths

20 May 2020 3:47 PM

The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has climbed past the 200 mark, with 28 new deaths recorded since yesterday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi cleaning the house

Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken

20 May 2020 2:19 PM

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

premier-alan-winde-covid-19-testing-swab-coronavirusjpg

Inside the WC's Covid-19 testing operation

20 May 2020 2:09 PM

Listen as Western Cape Premier Alan Winde talks to Aubrey Masango about the Covid-19 testing taking place in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ventilator hospital icu intensive care 123rf 123rflifestyle

'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran'

20 May 2020 1:03 PM

Nobody comforts you. Nobody holds your hand. You suffer alone. If you die, you die alone, warns Maliek Fagodien.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible'

Local Business Opinion Politics

Oil prices – cheaper than free a month ago – surged by 70% in May

Business

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize hits back at MAC member Dr Glenda Gray

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

EFF urges Parliament to consider temporarily relocating to Gauteng

21 May 2020 12:34 PM

Lesotho’s first lady Maesiah to find out next week if she remains on bail

21 May 2020 12:19 PM

Prof Gray’s comments ‘incorrect’ says a disappointed Mkhize

21 May 2020 11:40 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA