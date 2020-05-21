Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:40
Greener Living: Deforestation in the Amazon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Erika Berenguer
Today at 14:10
Webinar with Deon Meyer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:20
Small Town Civid - Sutherland
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marne Marais
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Face Shields vs Face Masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linda Bauld - Chair of Public Health in The Usher Institute at the University of Edinburgh
Today at 16:20
Living with Covid-19 infection is weird as hell
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robin Gorna - AIDS activist and feminist
Today at 16:33
Belinda Mountain - Corona Guilt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Belinda Mountain
Today at 16:55
You can now boost doctors and nurses with a coffee, thanks to the Red Band Barista Academy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shaun Aupais - award-winning barista, trainer and co-founder of the academy
Today at 17:05
DA's legal challenge to DSD's policy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Lorimer - DA Spokesperson
Today at 17:20
President Ramaphosa, amend the patent law to ensure access to Covid-19 health products
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
Today at 17:46
Archaeology shows how ancient African societies managed pandemics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shadreck Chirikure - Professor in Archaeology, University of Cape Town
Spike in calls to SA suicide prevention hotline since start of lockdown

21 May 2020 12:30 PM
by
As calls to suicide helplines double, employers are being asked to engage in conversations about staff mental health and wellness.

With so much focus on our physical health during the current Covid-19 pandemic, experts are urging employers not to ignore the mental wellbeing of staff.

According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group calls to their hotline have more than doubled since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown, meaning they're now answering an average of 600 calls every day.

Mental health advocates say that the lockdown and its effects have led to an increase in depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts among South Africans and they warn that as the pandemic drags on, the mounting combination of death, joblessness, and uncertainty is fuelling a mental health crisis.

Wonderboy Peters is the founder of the Mind and Dignity Foundation. He's urging employers to be aware of signs that staff may be struggling with their mental health.

He spoke to Lester Kiewit about how employers can help support their staff through the Covid-19 crisis.

I've found that those in authority tend to be quite ignorant about issues like depression and anxiety because we don't talk about it openly. There's still a lot stigma attached to it.

Wonderboy Peters, Founder - Mind and Dignity Foundation

[With] our own bosses and managers, there's a lot of education that needs to take place with them so that we can create a world and context wherein people are at ease to explain themselves or express themselves.

Wonderboy Peters, Founder - Mind and Dignity Foundation

Through his Mind and Dignity Foundation, Peters says he is asking that those in authority start having conversations around mental health.

He also says that it is not just employers who should be looking out for signs of depression and low mood in their workers:

We should be cautious, even in our own families. Parents are not earning, people have lost jobs...

Wonderboy Peters, Founder - Mind and Dignity Foundation

Listen to the full interview below:


