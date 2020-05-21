Are we becoming desensitised to death in light of Covid-19?

With the barrage of Covid-19 related news and media filtering into our homes, phones, TVs and PCs every day are we in danger of becoming desensitized to the human cost of the coronavirus crisis?

Every day we're given the latest stats as they relate to the disease - how many active cases there are and, how many people it has killed.

But is the impact of the constant updates and number crunching that we have become numb to the reality of loss and death and grief?

Kieno Kammies speaks to psychologist Charissa Bloomberg about death and desensitization in the time of corona.

Nothing has been done about the psychological impact of the outbreak. Nothing has been done about the mental health consequences, our government has not looked at that. Charissa Bloomberg, Psychologist

We've got lockdown, we've got death, we've got funerals we can't attend we've got loved ones in the hospital... Charissa Bloomberg, Psychologist

We cannot talk in terms of stats, these are human beings, with lives... Charissa Bloomberg, Psychologist

At the end of this we're going to have fragmented people who're struggling to keep it together... Charissa Bloomberg, Psychologist

