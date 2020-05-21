Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need'

Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 21:15
South African Satanic Church registers officially
Guests
Riaan Swiegelaar
Today at 21:31
Lockdown memes & things
Guests
Cody Petrus - Founder at Keeping up with Cody (Facebook page)
Max Hurrell
Sanda Shandu
Latest Local
Which is better, a face shield or a cloth mask? Are all face masks created equal? CapeTalk's John Maythams ask the question 'plastic or cloth' when it comes to face coverings. 21 May 2020 5:20 PM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Why are we seeing such long queues outside the CCMA offices in Cape Town? What's behind the long queues outside the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration offices in Cape Town this week? 21 May 2020 3:39 PM
View all Local
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly. 21 May 2020 11:58 AM
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
View all Politics
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain? The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business. 21 May 2020 6:47 PM
View all Business
Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there’s one in Muizenberg and Woodstock). 21 May 2020 3:07 PM
Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need' You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick. 21 May 2020 2:12 PM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need'

21 May 2020 2:12 PM
by
Tags:
Gumtree
Online classified advertising
Ecommerce
Refilwe Moloto
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
side hustle
gumtree south africa
Claire Cobbledick
You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick.

Millions of people in South Africa have been unable to earn an income since the country went into lockdown on 27 March.

There has been a surge in activity on Gumtree South Africa as people sell stuff to bring in some desperately needed cash.

Many people are also using the online classified advertising platform to promote their side hustles.

Read: How to start a side hustle in South Africa

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree SA.

Moloto asked what can be advertised right now and under which conditions transactions may be fulfilled.

We’ve seen an increase of between 20% to 40% in listings and a significant rise in business volumes… Automotive has picked up… a huge volume of listings… At-home categories are doing well… electronics, home office items… exercise bikes…

Claire Cobbledick, General Manager - Gumtree SA

People realise they have more stuff than they need…

Claire Cobbledick, General Manager - Gumtree SA

Delivery is complicated… what’s allowed in retail is accessible for collection… You’ll need proof of what you’re delivering… you don’t need a license.

Claire Cobbledick, General Manager - Gumtree SA

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

