Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need'
Millions of people in South Africa have been unable to earn an income since the country went into lockdown on 27 March.
There has been a surge in activity on Gumtree South Africa as people sell stuff to bring in some desperately needed cash.
Many people are also using the online classified advertising platform to promote their side hustles.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree SA.
Moloto asked what can be advertised right now and under which conditions transactions may be fulfilled.
We’ve seen an increase of between 20% to 40% in listings and a significant rise in business volumes… Automotive has picked up… a huge volume of listings… At-home categories are doing well… electronics, home office items… exercise bikes…Claire Cobbledick, General Manager - Gumtree SA
People realise they have more stuff than they need…Claire Cobbledick, General Manager - Gumtree SA
Delivery is complicated… what’s allowed in retail is accessible for collection… You’ll need proof of what you’re delivering… you don’t need a license.Claire Cobbledick, General Manager - Gumtree SA
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
