ACTeq IT can help get your small business online ready for e-commerce

Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 21:15
South African Satanic Church registers officially
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Riaan Swiegelaar
Today at 21:31
Lockdown memes & things
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cody Petrus - Founder at Keeping up with Cody (Facebook page)
Max Hurrell
Sanda Shandu
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Which is better, a face shield or a cloth mask? Are all face masks created equal? CapeTalk's John Maythams ask the question 'plastic or cloth' when it comes to face coverings. 21 May 2020 5:20 PM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Why are we seeing such long queues outside the CCMA offices in Cape Town? What's behind the long queues outside the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration offices in Cape Town this week? 21 May 2020 3:39 PM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly. 21 May 2020 11:58 AM
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain? The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business. 21 May 2020 6:47 PM
Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there's one in Muizenberg and Woodstock). 21 May 2020 3:07 PM
Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need' You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick. 21 May 2020 2:12 PM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it's well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we're not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
ACTeq IT can help get your small business online ready for e-commerce

21 May 2020 2:47 PM
by
Tags:
local
small business
SMMEs
e-commerce
COVID-19
lockdownsouthafrica
IT solutions
IT solutions company develops computer solutions for businesses and schools to support their information systems needs.

There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to ACTeq IT brought to you by Ninety One, investing in a world of change.

ACTeq IT develops computer solutions for businesses and schools to support their information systems needs.

Refilwe Moloto chats to Lesiba Mutle, owner of ACTeq IT about how the business has faced the challenges of lockdown.

He says many of their clients have been badly impacted by the lockdown and some have had to close down.

The hardest-hit has been small businesses. which have had to close down, whereas this infrastructure would have enabled them to migrate into online platforms.

Lesiba Mutle, Owner - ACTeq IT

CapeTalk in conjunction with our sponsor Ninety One awards R20,000 to the company selected each day as well as 3 hours of business coaching with Graham Fehrsen from Novo.

You can enter online at www.capetalk.co.za

Tweet and tag us @CapeTalk and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to comments@capetalk.co.za and tell us about your business. Tune in daily at 8:40 am - when we talk to a small business doing great things.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


Recommended

More from The Small Business Shout-Out on CapeTalk

screenprinting tshirt 123rf

Have a lockdown slogan you want to see on a t-shirt? QuickPrint have your back

20 May 2020 12:58 PM

This screenprinting business has been around for 48 years and is weathering lockdown using its cutting edge online technology.

Read More arrow_forward

Babysitting mother baby 123rflifestyle 123rf

Babysitting platform WeSit pivots to include online psychology offering

19 May 2020 11:22 AM

WeSit Technologies owner, Nqobile Msibi says they have had to make changes to deal with the Covid-19 lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

plus-minus-tutors-facebookpng

Plus Minus Tutors says motivating students during lockdown is crucial

18 May 2020 10:16 AM

Owner Nadine Moore says lockdown has meant real-time online tutoring and a great deal of encouragement for pupils to keep going.

Read More arrow_forward

sir-bastians-shuttle-service-facebookjpg

How Sir Bastian Shuttle Service is meeting challenges of working under lockdown

15 May 2020 12:32 PM

Owner Sebastian Bailey says when airport and corporate shuttles dried up he turned to essential services staff transport.

Read More arrow_forward

sips-mehana-couturepng

Gugulethu fashionista turns to making beautiful masks during Covid-19 lockdown

14 May 2020 12:12 PM

When her shop had to close, Nosipho Mehana took a machine home and began making masks using social media to advertise them.

Read More arrow_forward

small-one-photgraphy-capetalk-shoutoutpng

CT photographer adapts to lockdown with content creation services for small biz

13 May 2020 3:27 PM

Small One Photography is offering small businesses content creation services while lifestyle and wedding clients have been put on hold.

Read More arrow_forward

earthly-toothpaste-bitspng

Innovative company offers eco-friendly solution to brushing your teeth

12 May 2020 9:27 AM

Proudly SA brand Earthly removes the glycerine, water, and plastic tubes from the equation.

Read More arrow_forward

the-daily-coffee-cafejpg

The Daily Coffee Shop has pivoted and kept their connection to community alive

11 May 2020 12:14 PM

Owner Adele Smith says they started Frontline Fridays delivering coffee and food to Karl Bremer Hospital and Kuils River Netcare Hospital.

Read More arrow_forward

ninety-onepng

We need to bring hope back, says Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit

8 May 2020 1:36 PM

Ninety One, formerly Investec Asset Management, gives back and is offering small businesses a helping hand on #CapeTalkShoutOut.

Read More arrow_forward

the-linene-corporationpng

Linen hire biz transforms into washing service for workwear and hospital linen

8 May 2020 1:09 PM

The Linen Corporation took some creative nimble steps to survive lockdown as the hospitality industry came to a halt.

Read More arrow_forward

