ACTeq IT can help get your small business online ready for e-commerce
There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.
What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?
Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to ACTeq IT brought to you by Ninety One, investing in a world of change.
ACTeq IT develops computer solutions for businesses and schools to support their information systems needs.
Refilwe Moloto chats to Lesiba Mutle, owner of ACTeq IT about how the business has faced the challenges of lockdown.
He says many of their clients have been badly impacted by the lockdown and some have had to close down.
The hardest-hit has been small businesses. which have had to close down, whereas this infrastructure would have enabled them to migrate into online platforms.Lesiba Mutle, Owner - ACTeq IT
