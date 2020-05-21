Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:15
South African Satanic Church registers officially
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Riaan Swiegelaar
Today at 21:31
Lockdown memes & things
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cody Petrus - Founder at Keeping up with Cody (Facebook page)
Max Hurrell
Sanda Shandu
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Which is better, a face shield or a cloth mask? Are all face masks created equal? CapeTalk's John Maythams ask the question 'plastic or cloth' when it comes to face coverings. 21 May 2020 5:20 PM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Why are we seeing such long queues outside the CCMA offices in Cape Town? What's behind the long queues outside the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration offices in Cape Town this week? 21 May 2020 3:39 PM
View all Local
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly. 21 May 2020 11:58 AM
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
View all Politics
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain? The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business. 21 May 2020 6:47 PM
View all Business
Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there’s one in Muizenberg and Woodstock). 21 May 2020 3:07 PM
Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need' You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick. 21 May 2020 2:12 PM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Why are we seeing such long queues outside the CCMA offices in Cape Town?

21 May 2020 3:39 PM
by
Tags:
CCMA
Cape Town
Employment
Jobs
unfair dismissal
What's behind the long queues outside the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration offices in Cape Town this week?

Refilwe Moloto asks the CCMA's Marius Kotze about reports of very long queues outside the organisation's Cape Town offices this week.

Kotze says the situation must be looked at in the context of what has been happening in the country over the last two months.

The number of referrals that we could take in during April and May was very limited because people did not have freedom of movement.

Marius Kotze, Senior Commissioner - Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)

In March we received 16 000 cases, that's about average for us for the month, whereas in April we only received about 1,600 cases.

Marius Kotze, Senior Commissioner - Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)

What we're now seeing is a lot of people who wanted to those lodge cases but were prohibited by not being able to move around, they're now approaching our offices.

Marius Kotze, Senior Commissioner - Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)

He adds that due to the fact the Department of Employment and Labour is not yet open, many people are seeking information about UIF claims from the CCMA:

We're currently channeling those back to the UIF.

Marius Kotze, Senior Commissioner - Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)

Another reason for the long queues seen outside the CCMA offices is the newly introduced health and safety regulations:

Because we're only allowed one-third of our normal volume of people in buildings the queues outside would be a bit longer.

Marius Kotze, Senior Commissioner - Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)

Kotze says the majority of cases being dealt with by the CCMA pertain to alleged unfair dismissal claims.

You can listen to the full podcast by clicking below:


21 May 2020 3:39 PM
by
Tags:
CCMA
Cape Town
Employment
Jobs
unfair dismissal

Recommended

More from Local

Facemask face mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Which is better, a face shield or a cloth mask?

21 May 2020 5:20 PM

Are all face masks created equal? CapeTalk's John Maythams ask the question 'plastic or cloth' when it comes to face coverings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma22

Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets

21 May 2020 4:19 PM

Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IT solutions e-commerce internet 123rf

ACTeq IT can help get your small business online ready for e-commerce

21 May 2020 2:47 PM

IT solutions company develops computer solutions for businesses and schools to support their information systems needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coffinjpg

Are we becoming desensitised to death in light of Covid-19?

21 May 2020 1:51 PM

With 40 000 people in SA expected to die from coronavirus by November, Kieno Kammies asks if we've become desensitized to death?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Depression.jpg

Spike in calls to SA suicide prevention hotline since start of lockdown

21 May 2020 12:30 PM

As calls to suicide helplines double, employers are being asked to engage in conversations about staff mental health and wellness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Professor Salim Abdool Karim

Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires

21 May 2020 11:58 AM

Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible'

21 May 2020 11:38 AM

We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

couple-1867688-480jpg

Feeling down? Why not buy yourself a 'virtual cuddle' - yes, it's a thing...

21 May 2020 11:08 AM

Dwight Okita is a therapeutic cuddler, he talks to Lester Kiewit about dealing with a lack of touch during the Covid-19 crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200420-strandfontein-edjpg

'City must quarantine all left on Strandfontein site after Covid-19 exposure'

21 May 2020 11:01 AM

Strandfontein Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the remaining people have been moved from pillar to post.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lockdown-dairy-capetalkpng

The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19

21 May 2020 10:00 AM

CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible'

Local Business Opinion Politics

Why are we seeing such long queues outside the CCMA offices in Cape Town?

Local

Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and Bangladesh, flooding lowlands

21 May 2020 8:52 PM

Trump to withdraw US from 'Open Skies' treaty

21 May 2020 8:26 PM

Madagascar's 'green gold' against COVID-19 seeks nod beyond Africa

21 May 2020 7:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA