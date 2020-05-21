Why are we seeing such long queues outside the CCMA offices in Cape Town?

Refilwe Moloto asks the CCMA's Marius Kotze about reports of very long queues outside the organisation's Cape Town offices this week.

Kotze says the situation must be looked at in the context of what has been happening in the country over the last two months.

The number of referrals that we could take in during April and May was very limited because people did not have freedom of movement. Marius Kotze, Senior Commissioner - Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)

In March we received 16 000 cases, that's about average for us for the month, whereas in April we only received about 1,600 cases. Marius Kotze, Senior Commissioner - Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)

What we're now seeing is a lot of people who wanted to those lodge cases but were prohibited by not being able to move around, they're now approaching our offices. Marius Kotze, Senior Commissioner - Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)

He adds that due to the fact the Department of Employment and Labour is not yet open, many people are seeking information about UIF claims from the CCMA:

We're currently channeling those back to the UIF. Marius Kotze, Senior Commissioner - Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)

Another reason for the long queues seen outside the CCMA offices is the newly introduced health and safety regulations:

Because we're only allowed one-third of our normal volume of people in buildings the queues outside would be a bit longer. Marius Kotze, Senior Commissioner - Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)

Kotze says the majority of cases being dealt with by the CCMA pertain to alleged unfair dismissal claims.

You can listen to the full podcast by clicking below: