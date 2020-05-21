Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 21:15
South African Satanic Church registers officially
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Riaan Swiegelaar
Today at 21:31
Lockdown memes & things
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cody Petrus - Founder at Keeping up with Cody (Facebook page)
Max Hurrell
Sanda Shandu
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Which is better, a face shield or a cloth mask? Are all face masks created equal? CapeTalk's John Maythams ask the question 'plastic or cloth' when it comes to face coverings. 21 May 2020 5:20 PM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Why are we seeing such long queues outside the CCMA offices in Cape Town? What's behind the long queues outside the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration offices in Cape Town this week? 21 May 2020 3:39 PM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly. 21 May 2020 11:58 AM
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain? The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business. 21 May 2020 6:47 PM
Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there’s one in Muizenberg and Woodstock). 21 May 2020 3:07 PM
Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need' You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick. 21 May 2020 2:12 PM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets

21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
ANC
Zuma
Derek Hanekom
Defamation
Derek Hannekom
defamation case
Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom.

Former President Jacob Zuma has been told to apologise for defamatory comments he made against ANC member Derek Hanekom.

The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed Zuma's application against a High Court ruling, saying there is no reasonable prospect of success.

In 2019, Zuma tweeted that Hanekom was a well-known agent of the enemy.

This was after it was revealed that the former minister had met with opposition parties to discuss a motion to remove Zuma.

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says the ruling will have come as a blow to the former president and is likely to hit him in the pocket:

The court is yet to determine (if he chooses not to appeal this) the exact quantum involved, but Derek Hanekom had said he was going in the region of several hundred thousand rand.

Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

Also politically... because his appearances at the Zondo inquiry were defined by his various accusations against some of his former ministers, now to have a court say that his tweets in regard to Hanekom were untrue and defamatory and that stands is somewhat of a blow for him.

Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

Listen to the full conversation below:


Facemask face mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Which is better, a face shield or a cloth mask?

21 May 2020 5:20 PM

Are all face masks created equal? CapeTalk's John Maythams ask the question 'plastic or cloth' when it comes to face coverings.

180323-ccma-edjpg

Why are we seeing such long queues outside the CCMA offices in Cape Town?

21 May 2020 3:39 PM

What's behind the long queues outside the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration offices in Cape Town this week?

IT solutions e-commerce internet 123rf

ACTeq IT can help get your small business online ready for e-commerce

21 May 2020 2:47 PM

IT solutions company develops computer solutions for businesses and schools to support their information systems needs.

coffinjpg

Are we becoming desensitised to death in light of Covid-19?

21 May 2020 1:51 PM

With 40 000 people in SA expected to die from coronavirus by November, Kieno Kammies asks if we've become desensitized to death?

Depression.jpg

Spike in calls to SA suicide prevention hotline since start of lockdown

21 May 2020 12:30 PM

As calls to suicide helplines double, employers are being asked to engage in conversations about staff mental health and wellness.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim

Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires

21 May 2020 11:58 AM

Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly.

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible'

21 May 2020 11:38 AM

We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever.

couple-1867688-480jpg

Feeling down? Why not buy yourself a 'virtual cuddle' - yes, it's a thing...

21 May 2020 11:08 AM

Dwight Okita is a therapeutic cuddler, he talks to Lester Kiewit about dealing with a lack of touch during the Covid-19 crisis.

200420-strandfontein-edjpg

'City must quarantine all left on Strandfontein site after Covid-19 exposure'

21 May 2020 11:01 AM

Strandfontein Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the remaining people have been moved from pillar to post.

lockdown-dairy-capetalkpng

The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19

21 May 2020 10:00 AM

CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim

Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires

21 May 2020 11:58 AM

Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly.

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible'

21 May 2020 11:38 AM

We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever.

200420-strandfontein-edjpg

'City must quarantine all left on Strandfontein site after Covid-19 exposure'

21 May 2020 11:01 AM

Strandfontein Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the remaining people have been moved from pillar to post.

200327-woodstock1-edjpg

SAPS: We ensure service continues when stations close due to Covid-19

21 May 2020 8:26 AM

Spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo explains how it is dealing with stations being forced to close because of Covid-19 infections.

200428zweligif

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize hits back at MAC member Dr Glenda Gray

21 May 2020 8:11 AM

The Health Minister responded on Wednesday night to Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee member Dr Glenda Gray's comments.

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

WC Education MEC says she understands parents fears but schools need to reopen

20 May 2020 10:42 AM

"We have to balance all the factors and that's what I think the national minister has done," says MEC Debbie Schafer.

200420-strandfontein-edjpg

'City's application to prevent human rights monitors at Strandfontein meritless'

20 May 2020 9:45 AM

The Centre for Applied Legal Studies is assisting the court in understanding the importance of human rights monitors.

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward'

19 May 2020 2:07 PM

Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none.

181010 BONGINKOSI MADIKIZELA

People missing the point of what lockdown was for - DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela

19 May 2020 1:53 PM

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has reiterated his call for the lockdown to be lifted.

170918 Taxi Strike

How Western Cape govt and taxi industry Red Dot Service will work

19 May 2020 10:40 AM

Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela explains the collaboration.

