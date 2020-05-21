Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets
Former President Jacob Zuma has been told to apologise for defamatory comments he made against ANC member Derek Hanekom.
The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed Zuma's application against a High Court ruling, saying there is no reasonable prospect of success.
In 2019, Zuma tweeted that Hanekom was a well-known agent of the enemy.
This was after it was revealed that the former minister had met with opposition parties to discuss a motion to remove Zuma.
Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says the ruling will have come as a blow to the former president and is likely to hit him in the pocket:
The court is yet to determine (if he chooses not to appeal this) the exact quantum involved, but Derek Hanekom had said he was going in the region of several hundred thousand rand.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Also politically... because his appearances at the Zondo inquiry were defined by his various accusations against some of his former ministers, now to have a court say that his tweets in regard to Hanekom were untrue and defamatory and that stands is somewhat of a blow for him.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Listen to the full conversation below:
