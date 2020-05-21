Yet another interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank and what it means

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:15
South African Satanic Church registers officially
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Riaan Swiegelaar
Today at 21:31
Lockdown memes & things
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cody Petrus - Founder at Keeping up with Cody (Facebook page)
Max Hurrell
Sanda Shandu
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Which is better, a face shield or a cloth mask? Are all face masks created equal? CapeTalk's John Maythams ask the question 'plastic or cloth' when it comes to face coverings. 21 May 2020 5:20 PM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Why are we seeing such long queues outside the CCMA offices in Cape Town? What's behind the long queues outside the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration offices in Cape Town this week? 21 May 2020 3:39 PM
View all Local
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly. 21 May 2020 11:58 AM
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
View all Politics
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain? The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business. 21 May 2020 6:47 PM
View all Business
Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there’s one in Muizenberg and Woodstock). 21 May 2020 3:07 PM
Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need' You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick. 21 May 2020 2:12 PM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

Yet another interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank and what it means

21 May 2020 6:38 PM
by
Tags:
Interest rates
Reserve bank
repo rates
Lockdown
COVID19
COVID-19
The Reserve bank has cut interest rates by another 50 basis points.

South African Reserve Bank Governer, Lesetja Kganyago, has announced the bank's latest decision on interest rates for the country.

The Reserve Bank will be cutting interest rates by 50 basis points, taking the repo rate to 3.75% per annum.

Busiswe Radebe, Nedbank economist, said the bank actually expected a full one percentage point because of their inflation forecast.

We had thought of that one per cent mark because our inflation forecast is different from that of the Reserve Bank, much lower.

Busiswe Radebe - Nedbank economist

Where they see inflation this year averaging around I think three-point-something we saw ours averaging at about two-point-eight per cent.

Busiswe Radebe - Nedbank economist

If you look at the Reserve Bank's inflation forecast going forward you can also see in 2021 and 2022 they're actually going closer to that four-point-five percent - sort of the mid-point of the inflation target range.

Busiswe Radebe - Nedbank economist

But what about deflation, as suggested by some analysts?

And what's more concerning is the fact that the Reserve Bank's forecast on growth is deteriorating.

It is a worry. At the last meeting they thought that growth was going to shrink six-point-one per cent and they think now it's about seven per cent... It's the same as Nedbank - we also thought growth was going to contract at seven per cent.

Busiswe Radebe - Nedbank economist

We do not see us reaching a pre-crisis peak three years from now. We'll still be in this mess trying to undo it three years from now.

Busiswe Radebe - Nedbank economist

Listen to the entire interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Yet another interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank and what it means


21 May 2020 6:38 PM
by
Tags:
Interest rates
Reserve bank
repo rates
Lockdown
COVID19
COVID-19

Recommended

More from Business

b9e87335-891f-4e7c-9135-1fc06e786fdb.jpg

Investec annual profit takes a massive hit

21 May 2020 7:52 PM

Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

spar-topsjpg

Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings

21 May 2020 7:13 PM

Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Friends at a bar drinking wine 123rflifestyle 123rf

Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain?

21 May 2020 6:47 PM

The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Paper moon bookshop second-hand books

Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop

21 May 2020 3:07 PM

Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there’s one in Muizenberg and Woodstock).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IT solutions e-commerce internet 123rf

ACTeq IT can help get your small business online ready for e-commerce

21 May 2020 2:47 PM

IT solutions company develops computer solutions for businesses and schools to support their information systems needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gumtree-widejpg

Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need'

21 May 2020 2:12 PM

You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible'

21 May 2020 11:38 AM

We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oil barrels 123rf 123rfbusiness

Oil prices – cheaper than free a month ago – surged by 70% in May

21 May 2020 8:51 AM

The world’s most traded commodity is having the craziest month in its entire history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-medical-care-doctore-insurance-form-pexels-photojpeg

When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment

20 May 2020 7:51 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

invest.JPG

Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time

20 May 2020 7:20 PM

Ninety One has published good results but the real proof will only show in this difficult financial year that just started.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible'

Local Business Opinion Politics

Why are we seeing such long queues outside the CCMA offices in Cape Town?

Local

Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and Bangladesh, flooding lowlands

21 May 2020 8:52 PM

Trump to withdraw US from 'Open Skies' treaty

21 May 2020 8:26 PM

Madagascar's 'green gold' against COVID-19 seeks nod beyond Africa

21 May 2020 7:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA