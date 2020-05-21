Which is better, a face shield or a cloth mask?
Since the start of the month the wearing of cloth masks while shopping and exercising has been mandatory in South Africa in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
But of the different types of masks available which is better?
Is there a difference in efficacy at preventing the spread of Covid-19 between plastic face shields and cloth masks?
CapeTalk's John Maytham posed the question to Professor Linda Bauld, from the University of Edinburgh.
The plastic visors are not going to prevent transmission from an infected person... to somebody else because you're not covering the mouth, and even potentially the nose, in the same way you are with a cloth face covering which should be tightly closed around your mouth and nose.Linda Bauld, Chair of Public Health, The Usher Institute - University of Edinburgh
The visors or shields are recommended in some occupational settings, ideally with a mask or face covering as well.Linda Bauld, Chair of Public Health, The Usher Institute - University of Edinburgh
Bauld says the benefits of the visors in occupational settings are that they are able to be cleaned easily.
They can be taken off and wiped with bleach or a disinfectant and then replaced.Linda Bauld, Chair of Public Health, The Usher Institute - University of Edinburgh
As far as members of the general public wearing the plastic face shields while out and about, Bauld says it's not advisable.
The WHO is not recommending widespread use of these visors.
What we recommend and what is being widely used...is a cloth face covering. It can be as simple as a scarf or bandana...I've even seen videos of people using socks!Linda Bauld, Chair of Public Health, The Usher Institute - University of Edinburgh
Listen to the complete podcast below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop
Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there’s one in Muizenberg and Woodstock).Read More
Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need'
You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick.Read More
Are we becoming desensitised to death in light of Covid-19?
With 40 000 people in SA expected to die from coronavirus by November, Kieno Kammies asks if we've become desensitized to death?Read More
Spike in calls to SA suicide prevention hotline since start of lockdown
As calls to suicide helplines double, employers are being asked to engage in conversations about staff mental health and wellness.Read More
Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires
Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly.Read More
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible'
We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever.Read More
Feeling down? Why not buy yourself a 'virtual cuddle' - yes, it's a thing...
Dwight Okita is a therapeutic cuddler, he talks to Lester Kiewit about dealing with a lack of touch during the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
'City must quarantine all left on Strandfontein site after Covid-19 exposure'
Strandfontein Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the remaining people have been moved from pillar to post.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
SAPS: We ensure service continues when stations close due to Covid-19
Spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo explains how it is dealing with stations being forced to close because of Covid-19 infections.Read More