Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:15
South African Satanic Church registers officially
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Riaan Swiegelaar
Today at 21:31
Lockdown memes & things
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cody Petrus - Founder at Keeping up with Cody (Facebook page)
Max Hurrell
Sanda Shandu
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Which is better, a face shield or a cloth mask? Are all face masks created equal? CapeTalk's John Maythams ask the question 'plastic or cloth' when it comes to face coverings. 21 May 2020 5:20 PM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Why are we seeing such long queues outside the CCMA offices in Cape Town? What's behind the long queues outside the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration offices in Cape Town this week? 21 May 2020 3:39 PM
View all Local
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly. 21 May 2020 11:58 AM
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
View all Politics
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain? The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business. 21 May 2020 6:47 PM
View all Business
Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there’s one in Muizenberg and Woodstock). 21 May 2020 3:07 PM
Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need' You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick. 21 May 2020 2:12 PM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Which is better, a face shield or a cloth mask?

21 May 2020 5:20 PM
by
Tags:
Coronavirus
Face Masks
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
cloth masks
compulsory cloth masks
plastic face mask
Are all face masks created equal? CapeTalk's John Maythams ask the question 'plastic or cloth' when it comes to face coverings.

Since the start of the month the wearing of cloth masks while shopping and exercising has been mandatory in South Africa in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

But of the different types of masks available which is better?

Is there a difference in efficacy at preventing the spread of Covid-19 between plastic face shields and cloth masks?

CapeTalk's John Maytham posed the question to Professor Linda Bauld, from the University of Edinburgh.

The plastic visors are not going to prevent transmission from an infected person... to somebody else because you're not covering the mouth, and even potentially the nose, in the same way you are with a cloth face covering which should be tightly closed around your mouth and nose.

Linda Bauld, Chair of Public Health, The Usher Institute - University of Edinburgh

The visors or shields are recommended in some occupational settings, ideally with a mask or face covering as well.

Linda Bauld, Chair of Public Health, The Usher Institute - University of Edinburgh

Bauld says the benefits of the visors in occupational settings are that they are able to be cleaned easily.

They can be taken off and wiped with bleach or a disinfectant and then replaced.

Linda Bauld, Chair of Public Health, The Usher Institute - University of Edinburgh

As far as members of the general public wearing the plastic face shields while out and about, Bauld says it's not advisable.

The WHO is not recommending widespread use of these visors.

What we recommend and what is being widely used...is a cloth face covering. It can be as simple as a scarf or bandana...I've even seen videos of people using socks!

Linda Bauld, Chair of Public Health, The Usher Institute - University of Edinburgh

Listen to the complete podcast below:


21 May 2020 5:20 PM
by
Tags:
Coronavirus
Face Masks
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
cloth masks
compulsory cloth masks
plastic face mask

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Paper moon bookshop second-hand books

Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop

21 May 2020 3:07 PM

Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there’s one in Muizenberg and Woodstock).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gumtree-widejpg

Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need'

21 May 2020 2:12 PM

You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coffinjpg

Are we becoming desensitised to death in light of Covid-19?

21 May 2020 1:51 PM

With 40 000 people in SA expected to die from coronavirus by November, Kieno Kammies asks if we've become desensitized to death?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Depression.jpg

Spike in calls to SA suicide prevention hotline since start of lockdown

21 May 2020 12:30 PM

As calls to suicide helplines double, employers are being asked to engage in conversations about staff mental health and wellness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Professor Salim Abdool Karim

Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires

21 May 2020 11:58 AM

Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible'

21 May 2020 11:38 AM

We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

couple-1867688-480jpg

Feeling down? Why not buy yourself a 'virtual cuddle' - yes, it's a thing...

21 May 2020 11:08 AM

Dwight Okita is a therapeutic cuddler, he talks to Lester Kiewit about dealing with a lack of touch during the Covid-19 crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200420-strandfontein-edjpg

'City must quarantine all left on Strandfontein site after Covid-19 exposure'

21 May 2020 11:01 AM

Strandfontein Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the remaining people have been moved from pillar to post.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lockdown-dairy-capetalkpng

The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19

21 May 2020 10:00 AM

CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200327-woodstock1-edjpg

SAPS: We ensure service continues when stations close due to Covid-19

21 May 2020 8:26 AM

Spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo explains how it is dealing with stations being forced to close because of Covid-19 infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible'

Local Business Opinion Politics

Why are we seeing such long queues outside the CCMA offices in Cape Town?

Local

Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and Bangladesh, flooding lowlands

21 May 2020 8:52 PM

Trump to withdraw US from 'Open Skies' treaty

21 May 2020 8:26 PM

Madagascar's 'green gold' against COVID-19 seeks nod beyond Africa

21 May 2020 7:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA