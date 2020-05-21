Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings
South Africa’s SPAR Group has reported a 13.4% drop in half-year earnings, hit by losses at its restructuring Polish business.
The Money Show also asked the group CEO about their business outlook and logistics during the Covid-19 crisis.
Fortunately we've had input from our international businesses, who got the Covid-19 virus before we had, so we could put protocols in place.Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer - Spar Group
The team both at the distribution centre and retail have been phenomenal in terms of looking after what's fundamental - the safety of our people and customers.Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer - Spar Group
We've had two store closures for fourteen days. But we've had a number of stores that fortunately went to double shift system so would separate the people on the shift so if somebody got the virus they could go deep clean and open a couple of days later.Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer - Spar Group
Listen to the entire interview, about expected earnings and growth expectations, below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings
