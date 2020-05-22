City slams claims of dumping homeless, 'individuals chose to return to streets'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Here’s a list of charities to support during lockdown JM 
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Lindeque
Today at 15:40
#SmallTownCovid - Riebeek-Kasteel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Malcolm Bushell
Today at 15:45
Masks for Medics: funding the need for PPE for Covid19 patients
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Lauren Lee
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Lifting the lockdown carries serious risks for the public health sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynne Wilkinson - Deputy Country Director at Msf
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#EidAtHomeSA - lockdown photography project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Parveen Banderker
Today at 17:05
Regulations ordered by Judge Hans Fabricius in the Collins Kohsa matter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Bruce - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
20th Anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Morne Du Plessis
Today at 17:46
Opera Singer/ Musical Theatre Actress Lynelle Kenned and her time under lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynelle Kenned - Opera Singer/ Musical Theatre Actress
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson caught up with top SA crime writer Deon Meyer Deon Meyer's works have been translated into 27 different languages and have been published in more than 40 countries. 22 May 2020 2:00 PM
W Cape Health Covid-19 update: Innovative treatments seeing promising results W Cape Health HOD Dr Keith Cloete discusses reasons for the higher number of infections and deaths as well as new treatments. 22 May 2020 12:41 PM
Boutique gym will offer safe one-on-one controlled environment on reopening Bosch X Studio is a small boutique fitness studio that hosts some 15 fitness professionals that use the space to train clients. 22 May 2020 11:41 AM
View all Local
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly. 21 May 2020 11:58 AM
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
View all Politics
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain? The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business. 21 May 2020 6:47 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson caught up with top SA crime writer Deon Meyer Deon Meyer's works have been translated into 27 different languages and have been published in more than 40 countries. 22 May 2020 2:00 PM
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
Most bought item on Takealot during lockdown? Vacuum cleaners. We kid you not 10 most-bought items on Takealot since amended lockdown regulations enabled online shops to sell anything. 22 May 2020 11:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

City slams claims of dumping homeless, 'individuals chose to return to streets'

22 May 2020 9:23 AM
by
Tags:
City of Cape Town
COVID-19
Cape Town homeless
lockdownsouthafrica
Strandfontein camp
Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says the offer for remaining Strandfontein camp individuals to enter smaller shelters was refused.

The Strandfontein camp set up to house Cape Town's homeless population during the Covid-19 lockdown has come under fire from a number of quarters.

On Thursday Strandfontein Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita described to Refilwe Moloto how the remaining people have been moved from pillar to post. He was deeply concerned that despite a member on-site testing positive for Covid-19, those remaining had not been isolated or quarantined, and in fact, many had left to go back onto the streets without testing.

His call for the remaining 150 people to be allowed to remain at Strandfonetin until the allotted Culmeborg site is ready was refused, he stated.

The Centre for Applied Legal Studies spoke to Refilwe Moloto earlier this week about the legal battle to allow human rights monitors into the camp.

Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien responds to allegations of a lack of health measures and testing at the Strandfontein temporary camp for the homeless.

It is unfair to portray the Strandfontein camp as being a disaster for a number of reasons, notwithstanding the fact that 1,500 people accessed medical care for new or uncontrolled conditions.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

He says 4,500 meals issued to everyone every day, hot showers, access to medical care with 15 doctors and nurses, access to psychosocial support offered at the facility, as well as reintegration of 100 people into their communities, .

In response to claims that monitors were not allowed on-site, he says the City respects the role of human rights monitors but were unhappy in the cases where monitors were inciting residents,

We respect the role of the Human Rights Commission but when monitors were coming on-site instigating and enticing the homeless individuals in their tents and further chastising the health services and staff on-site to engage with them when they are not in a position to do so, and further threatening them then the City must look after their staff on-site delivering essential services.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

He adds that the media has not been willing to report this.

The City has never barred the Human Rights Commission form coming to site.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

The outcome of the recent court case involving access of monitors to the site, was that Human Rights commissioners and staff are allowed to visit the site, but this does not extend to monitors.

We will not allow independent monitors who share their reports straight to the media without sharing reports to the executive mayor of the City, allowing the City to respond accordingly.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

He says in the last 48 hours the Homeless Action Committee lead my Carlos Mesquita, lodged an interdict against the City on two accounts - Firstly, the refusal to leave the facility without consultation regarding where they will be going to, and secondly refusal to leave without being given access to quarantine facilities.

Regarding the first issue, Badroodien says from the start it was made clear the facility was a temporary one and groups would be moved out gradually over the lockdown period to smaller facilities.

With regard to the issue around quarantining, he adds that many residents refused to be screened while at the camp.

The City did say that those with close contact to the case linked to Strandfontein will access quarantine facilities. Mr Mesquita issued a list of over 30 names who were given space at the quarantine facility which takes us to 48 hours ago.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

He insists a quarantine facility was made available to the group two days ago and the process of moving them to Milnerton has been underway.

He responds to questions about claims that they were moved in the middle of the night.

When transport was made available, they refused to leave the facility. Mr Mesquita on-site said that according to him their lawyers had instructed them to not leave the facility.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

The City then spoke to the group's lawyers, he says, and was told this was not the advice given, and that the group should leave.

This was at about 6.30 pm that day. After 7 pm they were still refusing, and their lawyers then reached out to individuals on-site to say they must leave and they ten left....the court had ordered they must be put into quarantine facility.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

He adds that they then refused to leave the bus.

The Melkbos facility was ready for them but the two delays and the refusals to get on the bus, they could not take them on so the province decided to move them to another facility.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Refilwe Moloto questions how the group has now ended up under the bridge on the Cape Town Foreshore.

He says the court order issued late on Thursday as a result of the case initiated by the group against the City clearly states that all the individuals needing quarantine must be housed in such a facility, and the remainder should go to smaller shelters.

He says the judge clearly stated that those not needing quarantine should enter smaller shelters until Culemborg is ready, but they have opted to return to the streets.

Reading from the court papers, they are not obliged to take up these offers, and so those individuals have written in their own hand...though they have alleged that the City has dumped them, they themselves have written their names on a list of people not wanting to go to smaller facilities, and have opted to go back to the streets.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Now there is another narrative playing out that the City has dumped them in the CBD which is not the case.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

He says the individuals were offered shelter options and were not forced into them.

Listen to the interview below:


22 May 2020 9:23 AM
by
Tags:
City of Cape Town
COVID-19
Cape Town homeless
lockdownsouthafrica
Strandfontein camp

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

zoljpg

Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms

22 May 2020 1:16 PM

"I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town Foreshore City Bowl business municipality 123rflocal 123rf

W Cape Health Covid-19 update: Innovative treatments seeing promising results

22 May 2020 12:41 PM

W Cape Health HOD Dr Keith Cloete discusses reasons for the higher number of infections and deaths as well as new treatments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vacuum cleaner vacuuming 123rf 123rflifestyle cleaning domestic

Most bought item on Takealot during lockdown? Vacuum cleaners. We kid you not

22 May 2020 11:43 AM

10 most-bought items on Takealot since amended lockdown regulations enabled online shops to sell anything.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lockdown-dairy-capetalkpng

The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19

22 May 2020 10:00 AM

CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facemask face mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Which is better, a face shield or a cloth mask?

21 May 2020 5:20 PM

Are all face masks created equal? CapeTalk's John Maythams ask the question 'plastic or cloth' when it comes to face coverings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Paper moon bookshop second-hand books

Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop

21 May 2020 3:07 PM

Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there’s one in Muizenberg and Woodstock).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gumtree-widejpg

Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need'

21 May 2020 2:12 PM

You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coffinjpg

Are we becoming desensitised to death in light of Covid-19?

21 May 2020 1:51 PM

With 40 000 people in SA expected to die from coronavirus by November, Kieno Kammies asks if we've become desensitized to death?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Depression.jpg

Spike in calls to SA suicide prevention hotline since start of lockdown

21 May 2020 12:30 PM

As calls to suicide helplines double, employers are being asked to engage in conversations about staff mental health and wellness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Professor Salim Abdool Karim

Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires

21 May 2020 11:58 AM

Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Snow expected in the Western Cape from Monday – SnowReportSA

Local

Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms

Entertainment Lifestyle

Coffee lover? Indulge your weakness, and help us save Bean in Love Coffee House

EWN Highlights

WC Health authorities believe community transmission may have begun 6 weeks ago

22 May 2020 1:53 PM

WATCH LIVE: Big decreases in murder, rape during lockdown - Cele

22 May 2020 1:41 PM

Lockdown regulations set for ConCourt scrutiny as DA, HSF lodge submissions

22 May 2020 1:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA