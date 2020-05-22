Snow expected in the Western Cape from Monday – SnowReportSA
There is a good chance of snow in the Western Cape from Monday, according to SnowReportSA.
It also expects snow in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and Lesotho.
The SnowReportSA forecast (subject to change leading up to the event):
Travelling to see the snow is, of course, off-limits but SnowReportSA has webcams on standby.
(Read: Possible low-level snow across South Africa and Lesotho – SnowReportSA)
Weather SA expects a mild weekend in and around Cape Town with temperatures averaging in the low 20s.
It expects rain on Monday (with the mercury hitting 18 degrees Celsius) and Tuesday when temperatures will drop to the mid-teens.
