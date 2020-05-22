Boutique gym will offer safe one-on-one controlled environment on reopening
There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.
What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?
Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Bosch X Studio brought to you this week by Ninety One, investing in a world of change
Refilwe Moloto chats to Bosch X Studio owner Zarah Salie about how lockdown has impacted their business.
She says the studio has been closed and will likely only be able to reopen on lockdown levels 1 or 2. There has been no income during this time at all, she adds.
Bosch X Studio is a small boutique fitness studio that hosts some 15 fitness professionals that use the space to train clients.
We have taken a break and tried to restructure things going forward.Zarah Salie, Owner - Bosch X Studio
She foresees the studio as being a preferable hygienic and safe space for clients to come and do one-on-one sessions with their particular trainer
The doors are not open to the public, but clients make appointments to train with a specific instructor which is a safer option, she explains.
It is a very controlled environment and I think this is the way forward because I don't think people are going to want to go into the bigger gyms where there are lots of people at the same time.Zarah Salie, Owner - Bosch X Studio
