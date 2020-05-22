Boutique gym will offer safe one-on-one controlled environment on reopening

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Entertainment segment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Here’s a list of charities to support during lockdown JM 
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Lindeque
Today at 15:40
#SmallTownCovid - Riebeek-Kasteel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Malcolm Bushell
Today at 15:45
Masks for Medics: funding the need for PPE for Covid19 patients
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Lauren Lee
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Lifting the lockdown carries serious risks for the public health sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynne Wilkinson - Deputy Country Director at Msf
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#EidAtHomeSA - lockdown photography project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Parveen Banderker
Today at 17:05
Regulations ordered by Judge Hans Fabricius in the Collins Kohsa matter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Bruce - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
20th Anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Morne Du Plessis
Today at 17:46
Opera Singer/ Musical Theatre Actress Lynelle Kenned and her time under lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynelle Kenned - Opera Singer/ Musical Theatre Actress
No Items to show
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson caught up with top SA crime writer Deon Meyer Deon Meyer's works have been translated into 27 different languages and have been published in more than 40 countries. 22 May 2020 2:00 PM
W Cape Health Covid-19 update: Innovative treatments seeing promising results W Cape Health HOD Dr Keith Cloete discusses reasons for the higher number of infections and deaths as well as new treatments. 22 May 2020 12:41 PM
Boutique gym will offer safe one-on-one controlled environment on reopening Bosch X Studio is a small boutique fitness studio that hosts some 15 fitness professionals that use the space to train clients. 22 May 2020 11:41 AM
View all Local
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly. 21 May 2020 11:58 AM
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
View all Politics
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain? The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business. 21 May 2020 6:47 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson caught up with top SA crime writer Deon Meyer Deon Meyer's works have been translated into 27 different languages and have been published in more than 40 countries. 22 May 2020 2:00 PM
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
Most bought item on Takealot during lockdown? Vacuum cleaners. We kid you not 10 most-bought items on Takealot since amended lockdown regulations enabled online shops to sell anything. 22 May 2020 11:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran' Nobody comforts you. Nobody holds your hand. You suffer alone. If you die, you die alone, warns Maliek Fagodien. 20 May 2020 1:03 PM
View all Opinion

Boutique gym will offer safe one-on-one controlled environment on reopening

22 May 2020 11:41 AM
by
Tags:
Gym
small business
fitness
fitness training
Ninety One
COVID-19
lockdownsouthafrica
#CapeTalkShoutOut
Bosch Studio X
Bosch X Studio is a small boutique fitness studio that hosts some 15 fitness professionals that use the space to train clients.

There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Bosch X Studio brought to you this week by Ninety One, investing in a world of change

Refilwe Moloto chats to Bosch X Studio owner Zarah Salie about how lockdown has impacted their business.

She says the studio has been closed and will likely only be able to reopen on lockdown levels 1 or 2. There has been no income during this time at all, she adds.

Bosch X Studio is a small boutique fitness studio that hosts some 15 fitness professionals that use the space to train clients.

We have taken a break and tried to restructure things going forward.

Zarah Salie, Owner - Bosch X Studio

She foresees the studio as being a preferable hygienic and safe space for clients to come and do one-on-one sessions with their particular trainer

The doors are not open to the public, but clients make appointments to train with a specific instructor which is a safer option, she explains.

It is a very controlled environment and I think this is the way forward because I don't think people are going to want to go into the bigger gyms where there are lots of people at the same time.

Zarah Salie, Owner - Bosch X Studio

CapeTalk in conjunction with this week's sponsor Ninety One awards R20,000 to the company selected each day as well as 3 hours of business coaching with Graham Fehrsen from Novo.

You can enter online at www.capetalk.co.za

Tweet and tag us @CapeTalk and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to comments@capetalk.co.za and tell us about your business. Tune in daily at 8:40 am - when we talk to a small business doing great things.

Listen to the interview below:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


Recommended

More from The Small Business Shout-Out on CapeTalk

IT solutions e-commerce internet 123rf

ACTeq IT can help get your small business online ready for e-commerce

21 May 2020 2:47 PM

IT solutions company develops computer solutions for businesses and schools to support their information systems needs.

Read More arrow_forward

screenprinting tshirt 123rf

Have a lockdown slogan you want to see on a t-shirt? QuickPrint have your back

20 May 2020 12:58 PM

This screenprinting business has been around for 48 years and is weathering lockdown using its cutting edge online technology.

Read More arrow_forward

Babysitting mother baby 123rflifestyle 123rf

Babysitting platform WeSit pivots to include online psychology offering

19 May 2020 11:22 AM

WeSit Technologies owner, Nqobile Msibi says they have had to make changes to deal with the Covid-19 lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

plus-minus-tutors-facebookpng

Plus Minus Tutors says motivating students during lockdown is crucial

18 May 2020 10:16 AM

Owner Nadine Moore says lockdown has meant real-time online tutoring and a great deal of encouragement for pupils to keep going.

Read More arrow_forward

sir-bastians-shuttle-service-facebookjpg

How Sir Bastian Shuttle Service is meeting challenges of working under lockdown

15 May 2020 12:32 PM

Owner Sebastian Bailey says when airport and corporate shuttles dried up he turned to essential services staff transport.

Read More arrow_forward

sips-mehana-couturepng

Gugulethu fashionista turns to making beautiful masks during Covid-19 lockdown

14 May 2020 12:12 PM

When her shop had to close, Nosipho Mehana took a machine home and began making masks using social media to advertise them.

Read More arrow_forward

small-one-photgraphy-capetalk-shoutoutpng

CT photographer adapts to lockdown with content creation services for small biz

13 May 2020 3:27 PM

Small One Photography is offering small businesses content creation services while lifestyle and wedding clients have been put on hold.

Read More arrow_forward

earthly-toothpaste-bitspng

Innovative company offers eco-friendly solution to brushing your teeth

12 May 2020 9:27 AM

Proudly SA brand Earthly removes the glycerine, water, and plastic tubes from the equation.

Read More arrow_forward

the-daily-coffee-cafejpg

The Daily Coffee Shop has pivoted and kept their connection to community alive

11 May 2020 12:14 PM

Owner Adele Smith says they started Frontline Fridays delivering coffee and food to Karl Bremer Hospital and Kuils River Netcare Hospital.

Read More arrow_forward

ninety-onepng

We need to bring hope back, says Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit

8 May 2020 1:36 PM

Ninety One, formerly Investec Asset Management, gives back and is offering small businesses a helping hand on #CapeTalkShoutOut.

Read More arrow_forward

