Most bought item on Takealot during lockdown? Vacuum cleaners. We kid you not

It’s been just over two weeks since amended lockdown regulations enabled online shops to sell anything they have, except booze and cigarettes.

Predictably, the country’s eCommerce platforms are seeing Black Friday-like activity levels.

These were the most popular items bought on Takealot since the lifting of the ban on online retailing, according to tech news website MyBroadband.

1) Vacuum cleaners

2) Laptops

3) Gaming consoles

4) Treadmills and home gym equipment

5) Media players

6) SIM cards & airtime vouchers

7) Face shields

8) Ink cartridges

9) White A4 paper

10) Non-alcoholic beer

Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about the day’s trending stories, including this one from MyBroadband.

Takealot CEO Kim Reid said there’s an influx of buyers shopping online for the first time… Barbara Friedman

Vacuum cleaners? I find that quite amusing! A lot of people vacuuming for the first time themselves… Barbara Friedman

Listen to the interview in the audio below.