Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms
The only intelligent tactical response to life’s horror is to laugh defiantly at it.Søren Kierkegaard, Danish existentialist philosopher (1813 - 1855)
Related article: Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines
It’s the end of the world as we know it – LOL!
After months in lockdown – with calamity heaped upon calamity – the memes are getting funnier, and cleverer.
Music producer Max Hurrell was unknown to most South Africans at the start of the month when Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts and breathed new life into a word long gone from the vocabulary of most of us.
Two days after her infamous address, Hurrell dropped “ZOL” - we haven’t stopped laughing since.
“When people zol, they put saliva on the paper, and then they share that zol…” – ROTFLOL!!!
Things got crazy when Dlamini-Zuma, after hearing it, tweeted a lighthearted jab at Hurrel.
Who is this Max Hurrel fellow? We just need to talk.— Dr Dlamini Zuma (@DlaminiZuma) May 13, 2020
#COVID19SouthAfrica#SolidarityFund
The meme went, uhm, viral (can we still say that?) and set off an epic TikTok challenge.
The track with its fat bassline and Dlamini-Zuma’s earworm voice sample even made headlines internationally, with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reporting on the bemusing phenomenon.
“ZOL” has 600K views (and counting!) on YouTube and 10 million views across all platforms, according to Hurrell.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Hurrel as well as the brains behind a fresh batch of Covid-19 memes and jokes, Cody Petrus (founder of Keeping up with Cody Facebook page) and actor/musician Sanda Shandu.
I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! … It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms…Max Hurrell, music producer
Listen to the interview below – relax, it’s a joke!
