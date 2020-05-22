Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Here’s a list of charities to support during lockdown JM 
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Lindeque
Today at 15:40
#SmallTownCovid - Riebeek-Kasteel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Malcolm Bushell
Today at 15:45
Masks for Medics: funding the need for PPE for Covid19 patients
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Lauren Lee
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Lifting the lockdown carries serious risks for the public health sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynne Wilkinson - Deputy Country Director at Msf
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#EidAtHomeSA - lockdown photography project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Parveen Banderker
Today at 17:05
Regulations ordered by Judge Hans Fabricius in the Collins Kohsa matter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Bruce - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
20th Anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Morne Du Plessis
Today at 17:46
Opera Singer/ Musical Theatre Actress Lynelle Kenned and her time under lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynelle Kenned - Opera Singer/ Musical Theatre Actress
Coffee lover? Indulge your weakness, and help us save Bean in Love Coffee House

22 May 2020 2:10 PM
by
Coffee - what else is there? Kieno Kammies interviews Werner Pauw, owner of Bean in Love Coffee House. Here's how you can help...

The Western Cape’s restaurants, bars and shops are in deep, deep trouble.

Help us to save them – and the jobs they provide - by supporting our #SaveYourFaves initiative.

That coffee shop you love, the hair salon you used to go to, the club where you met your wife - they may not be around when things get back to (new)normal.

They need YOU – help Dineplan and CapeTalk give them a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.

Click here to buy a voucher and help these businesses pay their salaries and stay open.

If you’re a small business, click here to sign up so your loyal customers can find you.

Kieno Kammies interviewed, Werner Pauw, owner of Bean in Love Coffee House.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


22 May 2020 2:10 PM
by

