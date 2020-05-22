[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson caught up with top SA crime writer Deon Meyer

Deon Meyer's works have been translated into 27 different languages and have been published in more than 40 countries and of course, he’s a massive best-seller here at home.

His novel Thirteen Hours won the Boeke Prize here in SA and was shortlisted for the Crime Writers Association International Dagger which is awarded to the best-translated crime novel of the year.

Listen to his interview with Pippa Hudson below:

You can watch the video of the interview below: