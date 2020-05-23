Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness

Police officers are to be investigated after a woman was arrested in Strand in the Western Cape and manhandled into a police van, reports EWN.

RELATED: Ipid says Covid-19 is hampering investigations into heavy-handed policing

The woman - who was wearing a mask - appeared to be out jogging during the morning exercise window when an altercation with an officer took place.

Police altercation with woman in Strand. Image: Screengrab of Twitter video @MurrayRSA

A resident filmed the whole episode, showing how the woman ended up being dragged into a police van.

The clip was posted on Twitter by journalist Murray Williams.

Police arrest woman in Strand. Image: Screengrab of Twitter video @MurrayRSA

RECEIVED from a member of public, who wishes to remain anonymous:



This reportedly took place around 07h45, Friday May 22, 2020.



Location: Melkbaai Road, Strand, east of Cape Town.@SAPoliceService formally requested to advise on the arrest and charges. To follow when received. pic.twitter.com/YYgXrqRM8Z — MURRAY WILLIAMS (@MurrayRSA) May 22, 2020

After being taken to the police station the woman was released "as detectives could find no basis for her to be charged".