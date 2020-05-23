Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness
Police officers are to be investigated after a woman was arrested in Strand in the Western Cape and manhandled into a police van, reports EWN.
RELATED: Ipid says Covid-19 is hampering investigations into heavy-handed policing
The woman - who was wearing a mask - appeared to be out jogging during the morning exercise window when an altercation with an officer took place.
A resident filmed the whole episode, showing how the woman ended up being dragged into a police van.
The clip was posted on Twitter by journalist Murray Williams.
RECEIVED from a member of public, who wishes to remain anonymous:— MURRAY WILLIAMS (@MurrayRSA) May 22, 2020
This reportedly took place around 07h45, Friday May 22, 2020.
Location: Melkbaai Road, Strand, east of Cape Town.@SAPoliceService formally requested to advise on the arrest and charges. To follow when received. pic.twitter.com/YYgXrqRM8Z
After being taken to the police station the woman was released "as detectives could find no basis for her to be charged".
An investigation into the conduct of police officers who arrested a woman in Strand on Friday morning has been instituted. Once the probe has been finalised the outcome will be made known.Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Spokesperson - SAPS
