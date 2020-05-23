[WATCH] A third of students able to return to university campuses under Level 3
Minister Nzimande held a media briefing on his department's response to government's risk-adjusted strategy to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Under Level 3 lockdown regulations, a maximum of 33% of South Africa's student population will be able to return to campuses and residences.
The categories of students include:
-
All groups that have already returned during alert level 4
-
Students in the final year of their programmes, who are on a path to graduating in 2020
-
Final year students who require access to laboratories, technical equipment, data, connectivity and access to residence and private accommodation
-
Students in all years of study that require clinical training in their programmes (provided that the clinical training platforms have sufficient space and can accommodate them while adhering to the safety protocols)
-
Post-graduate students who require laboratory equipment and other technical equipment to undertake their studies
It is recognised that some institutions may identify other groups of students in line with their particular contexts. However, any deviation from this criteria must be approved by my department and must fall within the maximum of 33% of the student population.Blade Nzimande, Minister of Higher Education
Nzimande said returning students would be given two to three weeks notice to travel back to their campuses to ensure that institutions are "effectively prepared".
I will publish directions in terms of the Disaster Management Act to permit such travel. Institutions will issue permits to identified students to allow for their travel.Blade Nzimande, Minister of Higher Education
All other students will be supported through remote multimodal teaching, learning and assessment until they can return to campus.
When lockdown moves to Level 2, 66% of the student population will be allowed on campus, with a full return of students expected at Level 1.
When a district moves to Level 2 of the strategy, a maximum of 66% of student population will be allowed to return to contact tuition on campuses #SaveTheAcademicYear #SaveLives pic.twitter.com/X07MZCVnL0— @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) May 23, 2020
Nzimande said a tentative academic calendar has been drawn up for students at TVET colleges.
Watch the full briefing below:
