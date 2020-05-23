'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!'
Analyst and author Melanie Verwoerd is a regular political commentator on CapeTalk.
The former ANC MP and South African Ambassador to Ireland is also herself a survivor of Covid-19, so she knows what she's talking about when she urges people to wear face masks.
Verwoerd's two children were infected as well, with her daughter becoming extremely ill even though she is young and fit.
RELATED: Melanie Verwoerd: 'Started with diarrhoea, then our taste and smell disappeared'
On Saturday, Verwoerd was aghast at the number of people she saw not wearing masks outside during a short drive to take her cat to a Vredehoek vet.
I counted, as I drove - it's a short distance - 20 people not wearing masks outside. And even now where I'm sitting, three people have just walked past me without masks.Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP
When she used sign language while driving to indicate a mask, she says the response from people was to give her the finger or swear at her.
In view of Verwoerd's experience with her whole family coming down with the virus, she tries to figure out the reason for this non-compliance.
I think people are either not scared of the virus anymore or else they think - as they are angry with the government about some of the regulations - that they're also going to defy them with the masks. They carry the masks with them in case the cops stop them...Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP
The only thing we know that actually helps to control it a little bit and protect people is actually if you wear a mask. To now start defying that or thinking you're cool or 'I'm bulletproof' is just ridiculous. People are going to get very, very sick.Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP
Even if you survive it, you don't know about people next to you that might not.Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP
Verwoerd says she's starting to despair about the lack of compliance as both the infection and death rates climb.
People must really not start doing that because this is not a joke. We are now I think almost nine weeks down the line and we're still (even though my son and I got very light symptoms at the time) having some problems. When we exercise we start coughing, we get very tired at times, I still have extreme body aches. My daughter still has issues with fevers coming and going...Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP
We know this thing is so, so infectious... It's so easy to pick up the virus and it's no big deal to wear a mask. It's really not a cool act of defiance to walk with the thing around your neck.Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP
People keep on telling me, very angrily, that the government must not treat them like teenagers... Well then, wear the damn masks!Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP
Listen to Verwoerd's impassioned plea in the conversation below:
More from Opinion
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible'
We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever.Read More
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900?
Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers.Read More
'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran'
Nobody comforts you. Nobody holds your hand. You suffer alone. If you die, you die alone, warns Maliek Fagodien.Read More
[OPINION] Digital infrastructure critical to survive a Post Corona world
The need for rapid adaptation is becoming more critical as the financial services sector adjusts to a post COVID-19 climateRead More
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit
Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables.Read More
76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA’s population
Kieno Kammies interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about Covid-19 in the province.Read More
Covid-19 testing: 'It’s useless if you have to wait 5 days for results'
It takes between 5 to 14 days for Covid-19 test results to come back – making them useless, warns Professor Shabir Madhi (Wits).Read More
Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam!
Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete.Read More
State-owned firms must be run like businesses, not political projects! - Scopa
"I dare say all in SA are fed up with the SAA matter," says Mkhuleko Hlengwa (Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts).Read More
Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA
For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019.Read More
More from Local
[WATCH] A third of students able to return to university campuses under Level 3
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande gives details of how the different lockdown levels will affect students at tertiary level.Read More
Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness
A video shot in the Western Cape shows an officer dragging a mask-wearing woman to a police van, apparently during exercise hours.Read More
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 20 000, 64% in Western Cape
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday night that the national total stands at 20 125.Read More
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson caught up with top SA crime writer Deon Meyer
Deon Meyer's works have been translated into 27 different languages and have been published in more than 40 countries.Read More
W Cape Health Covid-19 update: Innovative treatments seeing promising results
W Cape Health HOD Dr Keith Cloete discusses reasons for the higher number of infections and deaths as well as new treatments.Read More
Boutique gym will offer safe one-on-one controlled environment on reopening
Bosch X Studio is a small boutique fitness studio that hosts some 15 fitness professionals that use the space to train clients.Read More
Snow expected in the Western Cape from Monday – SnowReportSA
Expect a mild weekend, followed by plunging temperatures, rain and – possibly – snow.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
City slams claims of dumping homeless, 'individuals chose to return to streets'
Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says the offer for remaining Strandfontein camp individuals to enter smaller shelters was refused.Read More
Which is better, a face shield or a cloth mask?
Are all face masks created equal? CapeTalk's John Maythams ask the question 'plastic or cloth' when it comes to face coverings.Read More