The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] A third of students able to return to university campuses under Level 3 Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande gives details of how the different lockdown levels will affect students at tertiary level... 23 May 2020 3:02 PM
Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness A video shot in the Western Cape shows an officer dragging a mask-wearing woman to a police van, apparently during exercise hours. 23 May 2020 11:57 AM
Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness A video shot in the Western Cape shows an officer dragging a mask-wearing woman to a police van, apparently during exercise hours. 23 May 2020 11:57 AM
City slams claims of dumping homeless, 'individuals chose to return to streets' Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says the offer for remaining Strandfontein camp individuals to enter smaller shelters was refused. 22 May 2020 9:23 AM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Boutique gym will offer safe one-on-one controlled environment on reopening Bosch X Studio is a small boutique fitness studio that hosts some 15 fitness professionals that use the space to train clients. 22 May 2020 11:41 AM
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson caught up with top SA crime writer Deon Meyer Deon Meyer's works have been translated into 27 different languages and have been published in more than 40 countries. 22 May 2020 2:00 PM
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
Most bought item on Takealot during lockdown? Vacuum cleaners. We kid you not 10 most-bought items on Takealot since amended lockdown regulations enabled online shops to sell anything. 22 May 2020 11:43 AM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!'

23 May 2020 4:27 PM
by
Tags:
Melanie Verwoerd
Coronavirus
Face Masks
COVID-19
SA lockdown
cloth face mask
After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair.

Analyst and author Melanie Verwoerd is a regular political commentator on CapeTalk.

The former ANC MP and South African Ambassador to Ireland is also herself a survivor of Covid-19, so she knows what she's talking about when she urges people to wear face masks.

Verwoerd's two children were infected as well, with her daughter becoming extremely ill even though she is young and fit.

RELATED: Melanie Verwoerd: 'Started with diarrhoea, then our taste and smell disappeared'

On Saturday, Verwoerd was aghast at the number of people she saw not wearing masks outside during a short drive to take her cat to a Vredehoek vet.

I counted, as I drove - it's a short distance - 20 people not wearing masks outside. And even now where I'm sitting, three people have just walked past me without masks.

Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP

When she used sign language while driving to indicate a mask, she says the response from people was to give her the finger or swear at her.

In view of Verwoerd's experience with her whole family coming down with the virus, she tries to figure out the reason for this non-compliance.

I think people are either not scared of the virus anymore or else they think - as they are angry with the government about some of the regulations - that they're also going to defy them with the masks. They carry the masks with them in case the cops stop them...

Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP

The only thing we know that actually helps to control it a little bit and protect people is actually if you wear a mask. To now start defying that or thinking you're cool or 'I'm bulletproof' is just ridiculous. People are going to get very, very sick.

Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP

Even if you survive it, you don't know about people next to you that might not.

Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP

Verwoerd says she's starting to despair about the lack of compliance as both the infection and death rates climb.

People must really not start doing that because this is not a joke. We are now I think almost nine weeks down the line and we're still (even though my son and I got very light symptoms at the time) having some problems. When we exercise we start coughing, we get very tired at times, I still have extreme body aches. My daughter still has issues with fevers coming and going...

Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP

We know this thing is so, so infectious... It's so easy to pick up the virus and it's no big deal to wear a mask. It's really not a cool act of defiance to walk with the thing around your neck.

Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP

People keep on telling me, very angrily, that the government must not treat them like teenagers... Well then, wear the damn masks!

Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP

Listen to Verwoerd's impassioned plea in the conversation below:


