President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA on Sunday evening

24 May 2020 9:57 AM
by
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Coronavirus
SA lockdown
covid-19 address
lockdown levels
lockdown level 3
The president is set to address a nation anxiously awaiting a drop in the lockdown level, at 7pm on Sunday.

The presidency has announced that Cyril Ramaphosa will update South Africa on developments in the risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19, on Sunday evening.

The address follows recent meetings of Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President’s Coordinating Council.

Their focus has been the prospects for the progression from Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3 of the national lockdown.

President Ramaphosa's last address to the nation elicited a mixed response, with some saying it lacked clarity.

