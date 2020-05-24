Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:10
POST-SPEECH ANALYSIS
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...
Today at 21:30
POST-SPEECH ANALYSIS
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 21:45
The Embrace Project aims to "creatively combat" gender based violence
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leanne Germanos - Founder at The Embrace Project
Today at 22:10
Draft level 3 regulations allow alcohol sales, but renew tobacco ban
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sean Robinson
Ross McCulloch - Founder at Jack Black
Today at 22:30
Do not unban alcohol - #wewillbemoered - Lucinda Evans
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lucinda Evans - Chairperson at Mitchells Plain CPF Cluster
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele

24 May 2020 10:56 AM
by
Tags:
Bheki Cele
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Tik Tok
Coronavirus
COVID-19
covid-19 memes
cigarette sale ban
Level 4 lockdown
Max Hurrell
re-mix
Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn.

Max Hurrell has become a household name in South Africa after his catchy remix of Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's now infamous demonstration of how a "zol" is rolled.

Her live demo was to justify government's u-turn on unbanning the sale of cigarettes.

You know the one, it might well be stuck in your head right now: "When people zol - they put - saliva on the paper..."

RELATED: Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views across platforms

Music producer and DJ Hurrell's now turned the spotlight on to Bheki Cele's latest pronouncement on the topic.

Police Minister Bheki Cele pronounces on lockdown rules.

On Friday, the police minister proclaimed that smokers indulging their habit outside their homes would have to produce receipts to prove where and when they bought their fix because “buying the cigarette is illegal”.

And so, Where did you get the cigarette? was born:

And, here's the Tik Tok ZOL challenge:


Share this:
