[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele

Max Hurrell has become a household name in South Africa after his catchy remix of Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's now infamous demonstration of how a "zol" is rolled.

Her live demo was to justify government's u-turn on unbanning the sale of cigarettes.

You know the one, it might well be stuck in your head right now: "When people zol - they put - saliva on the paper..."

Music producer and DJ Hurrell's now turned the spotlight on to Bheki Cele's latest pronouncement on the topic.

Police Minister Bheki Cele pronounces on lockdown rules.

On Friday, the police minister proclaimed that smokers indulging their habit outside their homes would have to produce receipts to prove where and when they bought their fix because “buying the cigarette is illegal”.

And so, Where did you get the cigarette? was born:

WHERE DID YOU GET THE CIGARETTE 😂 pic.twitter.com/iK6CXJtO5k — Max Hurrell (@MaxHurrellSA) May 23, 2020

And, here's the Tik Tok ZOL challenge: