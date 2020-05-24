[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing a nation anxiously awaiting lockdown level news.

He's giving an update on any changes to the measures implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19 through the government's risk-adjusted strategy.

President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 19h00 tomorrow, Sunday 24 May 2020, on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/4PzLm9m4ry — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) May 23, 2020

Meetings of the Cabinet, National Coronavirus Command Council and President’s Coordinating Council have been focusing on prospects for the progression from Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3 of the national lockdown.

