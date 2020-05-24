[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday night that the country will move to lockdown level 3 from 1 June.
Scroll below to see the overview of lockdown level 3:
Graphics courtesy of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa
