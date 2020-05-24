Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:45
The Embrace Project aims to "creatively combat" gender based violence
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leanne Germanos - Founder at The Embrace Project
Today at 22:10
Draft level 3 regulations allow alcohol sales, but renew tobacco ban
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sean Robinson
Ross McCulloch - Founder at Jack Black
Today at 22:30
Do not unban alcohol - #wewillbemoered - Lucinda Evans
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lucinda Evans - Chairperson at Mitchells Plain CPF Cluster
Today at 22:50
INCYMI: NAPSG and COSAS oppose reopening of schools
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 Jun... 24 May 2020 9:28 PM
Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June. 24 May 2020 8:17 PM
'Essential travel' approved for South Africans who need to return abroad The Dept of Home Affairs has announced the categories which meet criteria for permission to leave the country. 24 May 2020 5:01 PM
'Essential travel' approved for South Africans who need to return abroad The Dept of Home Affairs has announced the categories which meet criteria for permission to leave the country. 24 May 2020 5:01 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson caught up with top SA crime writer Deon Meyer Deon Meyer's works have been translated into 27 different languages and have been published in more than 40 countries. 22 May 2020 2:00 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we're not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn't expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It's on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers' hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance

24 May 2020 9:28 PM
by
lockdown level 3
The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 June.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday night that the country will move to lockdown level 3 from 1 June.

Scroll below to see the overview of lockdown level 3:

Graphics courtesy of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa


Coronavirus

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases at 21 343, 65% in Western Cape

24 May 2020 9:15 AM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday night that the national total stands at 21 343.

zoljpg

Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms

22 May 2020 1:16 PM

"I didn't expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It's on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell.

City of Cape Town Foreshore City Bowl business municipality 123rflocal 123rf

W Cape Health Covid-19 update: Innovative treatments seeing promising results

22 May 2020 12:41 PM

W Cape Health HOD Dr Keith Cloete discusses reasons for the higher number of infections and deaths as well as new treatments.

Vacuum cleaner vacuuming 123rf 123rflifestyle cleaning domestic

Most bought item on Takealot during lockdown? Vacuum cleaners. We kid you not

22 May 2020 11:43 AM

10 most-bought items on Takealot since amended lockdown regulations enabled online shops to sell anything.

lockdown-dairy-capetalkpng

The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19

22 May 2020 10:00 AM

CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.

200409strandgif

City slams claims of dumping homeless, 'individuals chose to return to streets'

22 May 2020 9:23 AM

Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says the offer for remaining Strandfontein camp individuals to enter smaller shelters was refused.

Facemask face mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Which is better, a face shield or a cloth mask?

21 May 2020 5:20 PM

Are all face masks created equal? CapeTalk's John Maythams ask the question 'plastic or cloth' when it comes to face coverings.

Paper moon bookshop second-hand books

Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop

21 May 2020 3:07 PM

Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there's one in Muizenberg and Woodstock).

gumtree-widejpg

Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need'

21 May 2020 2:12 PM

You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick.

coffinjpg

Are we becoming desensitised to death in light of Covid-19?

21 May 2020 1:51 PM

With 40 000 people in SA expected to die from coronavirus by November, Kieno Kammies asks if we've become desensitized to death?

SA moves to lockdown level 3 come 1 June

24 May 2020 6:47 PM

Plans for return of grade 7 and 12 pupils still on track - MEC Mshengu

24 May 2020 6:27 PM

UPDATE: 164 workers at AngloGold's Mponeng Mine test positive for COVID-19

24 May 2020 5:39 PM

